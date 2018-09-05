‘Star Trek Adventures: The Operations Division’ Now Available to Pre-Order

Star Trek fans can now set a course for the next installment of Modiphius Entertainment’s Star Trek Adventures roleplaying game.

Modiphius’ The Operations Division supplemental rulebook for Star Trek Adventures is now available for pre-order. The sourcebook releases in November.

Chris McCarver (Marvel Cinematic Universe Guidebook) leads the book’s writing team with Andrew Peregrine (Dr. Who: Adventures in Time and Space, Firefly Roleplaying Game), Jack Geiger (Scarred Lands, A Song of Ice and Fire RPG), John Snead (Blue Rose, Eclipse Phase, Mindjammer), and Sam Webb (Star Trek Adventures).

The Operations Division sourcebook will provide players with information on the Starfleet Corps of Engineers, Starfleet intelligence, and the controversial organization known as Section 31, which is set to make a return to Star Trek in the upcoming season of Star Trek: Discovery. Here’s a description of the book provided by Modiphius:

“The Operations Division supplemental rulebook provides gamemasters and players with a wealth of new material for characters and campaigns that focus on security and engineering. It covers material on the Starfleet Corps of Engineers, Starfleet Intelligence, and even the elusive Section 31, with new character options and NPCs. Players will also find a diverse selection of technology with which to equip their characters, as well as details on larger systems. It also contains new rules for miniatures combat, developed from the 2d20 System rules for a skirmish game using the range of Star Trek Adventures miniatures and game tiles.”

The hardcover book will cost $34.99 and is available to pre-order from Modiphius.net and local game stores.

Star Trek Adventures was a recipient of three of this year’s ENnie Awards, honoring excellence in tabletop gaming. Star Trek Adventures won for Best Rules, Best Miniatures Product, and Best Production Values

The Operations Division book follows The Command Division supplemental rulebook. The Science Division rulebook is set to complete the trilogy next year.

Modiphius also recently released The Beta Quadrant sourcebook and will follow that up with sourcebooks for the Alpha, Gamma and Delta Quadrants throughout 2019.

The Star Trek Adventures Starter Set will also be released in November, providing a perfect jumping on purchase for Star Trek fans who have yet to give the RPG a try.

Star Trek Adventures uses the Modiphius 2d20 game system, designed by Jay Little (Star Wars: Edge of the Empire, X-Wing Miniatures Game) and developed by Nathan Dowdell (Black Crusade, Only War, Mutant Chronicles 3rd Edition, Conan: Adventures in an Age Undreamed Of, Infinity The Roleplaying Game).

Are you excited about the new Star Trek Adventures sourcebook? Let us know what you think in the comments section!