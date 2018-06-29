‘Star Trek’: Report Suggests Patrick Stewart Could Lend Voice to Animated Series

It seems that Patrick Stewart’s return to Star Trek may be more than just in a single role or series.

A previous report suggested that CBS is developing a new Star Trek animated series as part of their attempts to expand the Star Trek television franchise under the supervision of Star Trek: Discovery co-creator Alex Kurtzman. Now a new report backs up that initial rumor and goes on to imply that Patrick Stewart may lend his voice to the series.

In a report that suggested Stewart already has a verbal agreement with CBS to return to Star Trek to lead a new live-action series, a source in Los Angeles told the Mirror that “There are animated series also in the works, and Patrick could easily lend his voice to them.”

The statement implies that there may actually be multiple animated series in the works, in addition to implying that Stewart could lend his voice to any or all of them. It’s unclear if this is a topic being discussed while Stewart’s contract negotiations to reprise his role as Captain Jean-Luc Picard from Star Trek: The Next Generation are taking place.

In addition to being a renowned dramatic actor, Stewart is an accomplished voice actor. On television, he’s voiced characters on The Simpsons, American Dad, Futurama, and Family Guy, including voicing Captain Picard for jokes in the long-running Seth MacFarlane animated comedy show. He’s also starred in animated films from The Prince of Egypt to The Emoji Movie.

Rumors broke last week that Stewart is in early discussions to reprise his role as Picard to lead of a new Star Trek series. Those initial reports suggested that Stewart and CBS were still only having very early conversations and that the deal may not come together at all, but this source tells the Mirror that a verbal agreement is actually already in place.

The initial report of Stewart’s return followed closely after CBS announced a deal with Star Trek: Discovery co-creator Alex Kurtzman and his production banner Secret Hideout to expand the Star Trek television franchise.

CBS has so far declined to comment and on Stewart’s possible return, but Stewart did recently hint that he may need to catch up on his Star Trek.

Stewart played Picard for seven seasons of Star Trek: The Next Generation as well as in four Star Trek movies. Star Trek: Nemesis, released in 2002, was his last performance as Captain Picard.

