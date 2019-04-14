‘Star Trek: Discovery’: Anson Mount Responds to Fans Calling for a Captain Pike Spinoff

Star Trek: Discovery fans are petitioning for Anson Mount to reprise his role as Capt. Christopher Pike in a new Star Trek series. Mount is now aware of this petition and took time to express how touched he is by the reception he’s received from fans and their passion for more.

“I am humbled and deeply touched by this amount of love,” Mount wrote on Facebook. “I have NEVER received such gratitude. Please know that my own gratitude at having been given the opportunity to walk in Captain Pike’s boots is equaled only by that which I feel for the Trek family’s devotion. Seriously, thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Mount debuted as Pike in Discovery‘s second season. He’s the captain of the USS Enterprise before James Kirk takes over in Star Trek: The Original Series. It has already been confirmed that Mount will exit Discovery at the end of the season, which comes as no surprise since Pike remains captain of the Enterprise for several more years before Kirk takes over. Fans see a spinoff series as a way to get more of Pike without disrupting canon.

With several years left before the events of Star Trek: Discovery catch up to the beginning of The Original Series in the Star Trek timeline, fans hope to see Mount in command of the Enterprise — along with Rebecca Romijn as Number One and Ethan Peck as Spock — during those intervening years.

“Millions of Trekkies, both young and old, have absolutely loved Anson Mount’s (Pike) and Ethan Peck’s (Spock) portrayal of these iconic Star Trek characters,” the Change.org petition reads. “While we’ve enjoyed their performances on Discovery – we know its coming to an end…and we want more! Consider adding another Star Trek series to your line up starring these two great actors.”

The petition has over 7000 signatures so far. That’s up from 1000 last week. If the petition continues to grow, it could attract the attention of Alex Kurtzman or other executives with power over the Star Trek franchise.

CBS All Access is already planning a Star Trek: Discovery spinoff following Philippa Georgiou’s (Michelle Yeoh) work with Section 31. Pike knows about Section 31’s existence, so there is the possibility that he could appear in the spinoff series.

Would you like to see Anson Mount get his own Star Trek series? Let us know in the comments. New Star Trek: Discovery episodes become available to stream Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. ET CBS All Access.

