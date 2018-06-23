‘Star Trek’ Captain Kirk McFarlane Toys Action Figure Up For Pre-Order, Photos Released

A new era of Star Trek toys is beginning and fans can now get their first look. McFarlane Toys has revealed photos of their first Star Trek action figure, depicting Captain James T. Kirk of the USS Enterprise from Star Trek: The Original Series.

The figure features 16 points of articulation, a collector’s window box, and a stand. It’s priced at $19.99 and available for pre-order.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can see the preview photos in the attached gallery.

Here’s the official description of the Kirk action figure:

“Captain of the USS Enterprise, Captain James Tiberius Kirk is one of the most renowned Starfleet leaders. Kirk leads his crew to the far reaches of space, Where No Man Has Gone Before. Regarded as a maverick, Captain Kirk strays from the path of Starfleet regulations, but only when the ends justify the means.

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7474]

Captain Kirk is shown in his Command Yellow Starfleet uniform and will come with a Type II Phaser, a Communicator, and a Phaser Rifle. Figure Stands 7 inches tall and comes complete with multiple articulation points and a stylized brand specific base.”

Star Trek toys were recently featured on an episode of the Netflix documentary series The Toys That Made Us. The episode chronicled the up and many downs of Star Trek merchandising history. Many fans are hoping that McFarlane Toys recently acquiring the toy license means that good things are on the way, though the brand partnership got off to a bit of a rough start with the cancellation of pre-order for a Star Trek: Discovery replica phaser.

McFarlane Toys is releasing a Star Trek: The Next Generation Captain Picard action figure alongside the figure of Captain Kirk. Other planned upcoming figures include Star Trek: Discovery’s main protagonist Commander Michael Burnham and Klingon religious leader T’Kuvma from the CBS All Access series’ first season.

“Star Trek is hands down one of the most groundbreaking and innovative franchises in the history of entertainment,” said Todd Mcfarlane, owner and CEO of McFarlane Toys, when the Star Trek licensing deal was announced. “We plan on carrying that forward with our upcoming toy lines, giving fans a fresh and detailed look, that their favorite characters deserve.”

What do you think of the new Kirk action figure? Plan on buying one? What kind of Star Trek toys do you want to see next? Let us know in the comments!

McFarlane Toys’ Captain Kirk action figure is now available to pre-order.