Star Trek Fans Are Celebrating Captain Picard Day

Today is a special day for fans of Star Trek: The Next Generation. It’s Captain Picard Day, a day celebrating the captain of the USS Enterprise in the 24th century. The schoolchildren aboard the USS Enterprise-D celebrate Captain Picard Day once a year, much to Jean-Luc Picard’s embarrassment, as seen in The Next Generation episode “The Pegasus.”

Reverse engineering from Stardate 47457.1, the stardate mentioned in “The Pegasus,” Star Trek fans determined that June 16th is the appropriate time to celebrate Captain Picard Day in the modern era. This year, Picard’s Number One, Jonathan Frakes, sent a special Picard Day message to Star Trek fans. Now it’s time to queue up your favorite Picard-centric Star Trek episodes — “The Pegasus,” “Chain of Command,” “Darmok,” and “Inner Light” are all solid choices — and enjoy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Some Star Trek fans are taking to social media to express their Captain Picard Day holiday spirit. Keep reading to see some of that cheer as it has been spread on social media.

Patrick Stewart will return to his role as Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: Picard on CBS All Access. Though he may no longer be a captain, we still like to think of him as a role model. CBS released the first trailer for the show in May, on the anniversary of the final episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation‘s debut.

What do you think of Captain Picard Day? How are you celebrating? With your favorite The Next Generation episodes, or a cup of tea, early grey, hot? Are you looking forward to Patrick Stewart return as Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: Picard? Let us know how you feel about all of this in the comments section.

Star Trek: Picard is expected to debut in late 2019 on CBS All Access. The series will appear on Space in Canada and on Amazon Prime Video in international markets.

Make it Funko

A Piece of Next Gen History

He’s a Role Model

Just a gentle reminder that Sunday is Captain Picard Day. pic.twitter.com/ejqh55rXdQ — Chris . Boaty McJohny McCainFace . Zeitz (@PrivateSnuffy) June 14, 2019

Looks Like a Party

Yarn Picard

captain Picard day has inspired me to go buy yarn 😛 pic.twitter.com/0zUO0ksYy9 — jesus died for our sin-THIAS (@lesbiankage) June 16, 2019

When You Forget

when you forgot that it’s Captain Picard Day pic.twitter.com/yn1bKbWmTN — Swear Trek (@swear_trek) June 16, 2018

School Closing?

schools that are closed on captain picard day — Riker Googling (@RikerGoogling) June 16, 2019

Pizza Delivery

Some Motivation

A little motivation for your from the man himself…Happy Captain Picard Day! #CaptainPicardDay pic.twitter.com/pCqNgOeXMl — Geek Bomb (@GeekBomb) June 16, 2019

A Gentle Reminder