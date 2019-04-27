Star Trek: Anson Mount Would Love to Play Captain Pike Again

Anson Mount may have completed his run on Star Trek: Discovery, but that doesn’t mean he wouldn’t jump at the chance to play Capt. Christopher Pike again. Fans are campaigning to see Mount get a spinoff series of his own and Mount says he’d love to reprise the role as captain of the Enterprise.

“It checks all the boxes,” he tells the Calgary Herald ahead of an appearance at the Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo. “It’s a character I love, it’s a franchise I love, it’s an experience that I have already loved. Obviously, any opportunity to go back and play with that incredible team, led by (executive producer and co-creator) Alex Kurtzman and all of those incredible artisans from costumes, to makeup, to art, to props. Everybody in that crew is operating at the top of their game.”

Anson Mount debuted as Pike, captain of the Starship Enterprise, in Discovery‘s second season. His performance was so memorable and well-received that fans are petitioning for a spinoff that would allow him to return to the character — along with Ethan Peck as Spock and Rebecca Romijn as Number One — for more adventures on the Enterprise set before the events of Star Trek: The Original Series.

“Millions of Trekkies, both young and old, have absolutely loved Anson Mount‘s (Pike) and Ethan Peck’s (Spock) portrayal of these iconic Star Trek characters,” the Change.org petition reads. “While we’ve enjoyed their performances on Discovery – we know its coming to an end…and we want more! Consider adding another Star Trek series to your line up starring these two great actors.” The petition now has over 25,000 signatures so far.

Kurtzman, the producer in charge of the expanding Star Trek TV franchise, has heard these calls. “The fans have been heard,” Kurtzman said during a recent interview. “Anything is possible in the world of Trek. I would love to bring back that crew more than anything. It was a huge risk for us. One of the most gratifying things is to see how deeply the fans have embraced Pike, Spock, Number One and the Enterprise. The idea of getting to tell more stories with them would be a delight for all of us.”

Would you like to see Mount reprise his role as Capt. Pike in a new Star Trek spinoff series? Let us know what you think in the comments. Star Trek: Discovery will return for a third season on CBS All Access.

