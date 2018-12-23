Star Trek Comics Now Available to Read on Nintendo Switch

Fans now have a new way to read Star Trek comics.

This week, the digital comics subscription service Inky Pen launched on the Nintendo Switch. The service offers access to comic books from several different publishers, including IDW Publishing.

IDW has held the rights to publish Star Trek comics since 2007. Many of those comics are featured in Inky Pen’s library. Here’s a full list:

Star Trek

Star Trek Alien Spotlight

Star Trek Annual 2013

Star Trek Archives

Star Trek Gold Key

Star Trek Nero

Star Trek New Visions Special

Star Trek TNG: Mirror Broken

Star Trek/Planet of the Apes: The Primate Directive

Star Trek: Assignment Earth

Star Trek: Best of Klingons

Star Trek: Burden of Knowledge

Star Trek: Captain’s Log

Star Trek: Countdown to Darkness

Star Trek: Gold Key Archives

Star Trek: Intelligence Gathering

Star Trek: Khan

Star Trek: Legion of Super-Heroes

Star Trek: Mission’s End

Star Trek: Movie Adaptation

Star Trek: New Frontier

Star Trek: New Visions

Star Trek: Next Generation – Ghosts

Star Trek: Romulans – Treasury Edition

Star Trek: Special – Flesh and Stone

Star Trek: Spock Reflections

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy

Star Trek: The Next Generation

Star Trek: Waypoint

Star Trek: Year Four

IDW also offers comics based on Judge Dredd and Transformers.

Other publishers vailable on Inky Pen include Valiant, which offers its universe of superheroes including X-O Manowar, Bloodshot, and Faith.

Dark Horse Comics offers Hellboy, Aliens, Mass Effect and The Witcher comics.

Titan Comics offers video game-inspired comics based on Dark Souls, Dishonored, Tekken, and Assassin’s Creed.

Papercutz offers all ages comics including The Smurfs, Hotel Transylvania, and Dinosaur Explorers.

Archie Comics characters are available in the series Archie, Riverdale, and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Humanoids offersThe Metabarons, Carthago and The Incal.

Dynamite has Vampirella and Pathfinder available.

The library also includes Daniel Lieske’s The Wormworld Saga and Studio Foglio’s Girl Genius.

Classic comic strips are also available, including Peanuts, Garfield, and Calvin and Hobbes.

Inky Pen promises more titles are forthcoming.

Are you excited to try out Inky Pen on the Switch? Let us know in the comments!

Inky Pen is now available to download from the Nintendo eShop. Subscriptions cost $7.99 per month.