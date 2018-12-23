Star Trek Comics Now Available to Read on Nintendo Switch

Fans now have a new way to read Star Trek comics.
This week, the digital comics subscription service Inky Pen launched on the Nintendo Switch. The service offers access to comic books from several different publishers, including IDW Publishing.
IDW has held the rights to publish Star Trek comics since 2007. Many of those comics are featured in Inky Pen’s library. Here’s a full list:
- Star Trek
- Star Trek Alien Spotlight
- Star Trek Annual 2013
- Star Trek Archives
- Star Trek Gold Key
- Star Trek Nero
- Star Trek New Visions Special
- Star Trek TNG: Mirror Broken
- Star Trek/Planet of the Apes: The Primate Directive
- Star Trek: Assignment Earth
- Star Trek: Best of Klingons
- Star Trek: Burden of Knowledge
- Star Trek: Captain’s Log
- Star Trek: Countdown to Darkness
- Star Trek: Gold Key Archives
- Star Trek: Intelligence Gathering
- Star Trek: Khan
- Star Trek: Legion of Super-Heroes
- Star Trek: Mission’s End
- Star Trek: Movie Adaptation
- Star Trek: New Frontier
- Star Trek: New Visions
- Star Trek: Next Generation – Ghosts
- Star Trek: Romulans – Treasury Edition
- Star Trek: Special – Flesh and Stone
- Star Trek: Spock Reflections
- Star Trek: Starfleet Academy
- Star Trek: The Next Generation
- Star Trek: Waypoint
- Star Trek: Year Four
IDW also offers comics based on Judge Dredd and Transformers.
Other publishers vailable on Inky Pen include Valiant, which offers its universe of superheroes including X-O Manowar, Bloodshot, and Faith.
Dark Horse Comics offers Hellboy, Aliens, Mass Effect and The Witcher comics.
Titan Comics offers video game-inspired comics based on Dark Souls, Dishonored, Tekken, and Assassin’s Creed.
Papercutz offers all ages comics including The Smurfs, Hotel Transylvania, and Dinosaur Explorers.
Archie Comics characters are available in the series Archie, Riverdale, and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.
Humanoids offersThe Metabarons, Carthago and The Incal.
Dynamite has Vampirella and Pathfinder available.
The library also includes Daniel Lieske’s The Wormworld Saga and Studio Foglio’s Girl Genius.
Classic comic strips are also available, including Peanuts, Garfield, and Calvin and Hobbes.
Inky Pen promises more titles are forthcoming.
Inky Pen is now available to download from the Nintendo eShop. Subscriptions cost $7.99 per month.