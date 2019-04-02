‘Star Trek: Dark Remnant’ Announced

A new Star Trek experience is headed to Dave & Buster’s locations. VRstudios today announced Star Trek: Dark Remnant, a new virtual reality experience for exclusive Dave & Buster’s proprietary multiplayer virtual reality simulator. Star Trek: Dark Remnant is described as “an interactive intergalactic experience that is now available to play nationwide, thrusting players into a perilous rescue mission alongside the Enterprise at the edge of Klingon space.” Star Trek: Dark Remnant puts players in control of the USS Galileo, Starfleet’s newest, most advanced stellar research vessel. Galileo accompanies the USS Enterprise on a mission involving the evacuation of a stellar observatory in the Klingon Neutral Zone hoping to learn more about the system’s decaying neutron star. When the neutron star unexpectedly collapses leavingt the Enterprise incapacitated, the Galileo must defend it from natural hazards Klingon aggression.

Star Trek: Dark Remnant features several different endings and other variable elements, including gameplay variations, randomized player characters, and dialogue that responds real-time. No two playthroughs are the same.

Videos by ComicBook.com

VRstudios and development partner Strange Reptile created a simulation that allows players to encounter vistas from the Star Trek universe from their stations on a special research-observatory style bridge. They’ll fly alongside the Enterprise and a Klingon Battlecruiser. Their actions are controlled through a virtual interaction device that enables players to control the Galileo’s phasers, deflector shields, and sensors. Star Trek: Dark Remnant uses VRstudios’ and Strange Reptile’s expertise in Location-Based Virtual Reality, including VRstudios’ experience with the Dave & Buster’s simulator.

“Players get a perspective of the Star Trek universe in a different way than they have experienced before – coming face-to-face with the Enterprise in all its beauty and splendor,” said Chanel Summers, VRstudios’ Vice President of Creative Development said in a press release. “Working together with Strange Reptile on this title has enabled us both to use our complementary strengths to delight players with this unique Star Trek adventure. We have combined all the well-established frameworks of Star Trek with some all-new story elements and characters, while also delivering multiple different endings to keep players coming back for more!”

Star Trek: Dark Remnant is the latest development coming out of a partnership between VRstudios and Dave & Buster’s. The partnership aims to expand Dave & Busters’s offerings for their proprietary multiplayer VR simulator. This builds on an initial nationwide deployment in June 2018, the company’s VRcade Attraction Management Platform now manages and operates 137 individual simulators, running three titles in Dave & Buster’s locations across North America.

Are you excited about Star Trek: Dark Remnant? Let us know in the comments.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Star Wars: Episode IX , Avengers: Endgame opening early and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!