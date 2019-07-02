Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Documentary Headed to SDCC With New Footage

The documentary What We Left Behind: Looking Back at Star Trek: Deep Space Nine is head to San Diego Comic-Con. Distributor Shout! Studios revealed its plans for this year’s convention. Those plans include a pane’ focusing on the documentary. The panel will take place on Friday, July 19th at 7 p.m. in Room 23AB. Star Trek: Deep Space Nine cast members Andrew Robinson (Garak), Aron Eisenberg (Nog) Cirroc Lofton (Jake Sisko), Chase Masterson (Leeta) and Penny Johnson Jerald (Kasidy Yates) will attend the panel, along with showrunner Ira Steven Behr and documentary producer David Zappone. They’ll spend an hour discussing the film and will reveal new footage that was not included in the documentary’s theatrical release.

The official panel description reads: “Join Star Trek: Deep Space Nine showrunner Ira Steven Behr, filmmaker David Zappone and select DS9 cast members (including Andrew Robinson, Aron Eisenberg, Cirroc Lofton, Chase Masterson, and Penny Johnson Jerald) for an in-depth journey into What We Left Behind, the critically acclaimed documentary feature film about Star Trek’s dark and often overlooked ‘middle-child’ series. Moderated by Brian Ward (Shout! Factory), the panel will also feature NEW footage not included in the film’s theatrical release.”

In March, Shout! Studios announced it had acquired the distribution rights to the crowdfunded documentary and that it was exploring multiple release platforms, including theatrical. Fathom Events brought What We Left Behind to theaters for one night only in May. It will be released on Blu-ray in August.

The documentary sees showrunner Ira Steven Behr and the Deep Space Nine cast and crew reflecting on what is considered by many to be the black sheep fo the Star Trek franchise.

“Deep Space Nine has a passionate fanbase—as shown by the successful crowdfunding campaign that brought this movie to life—and we’re thrilled share their love of and dedication to the show by bringing the What We Left Behind to an even wider audience,” said Michael Ribas, vice president of marketing at Shout! Studios, when the deal was announced.

What We Left Behind: A Look Back at Star Trek: Deep Space Nine is a production of 455 Films and Tuxedo Productions. The film is directed by Behr and David Zappone, executive produced by Zappone, and produced by Behr, Kai de Mello-Folsom, Joseph Kornbrodt and Luke Snailham with additional production services from the New York Film Academy and 455 Films’ Kevin & Helene Layne.

Will you be picking up a copy of What We Left Behind? Will you be at the SDCC panel? Let us know in the comments.