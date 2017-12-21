More Established Star Trek Characters Are Coming To ‘Star Trek: Discovery’

Star Trek: Discovery might currently be on midseason hiatus, but it sounds like fans can expect more legacy characters in the episodes to come.

During the show’s panel at PaleyFest (via TrekMovie), co-showrunner Gretchen J. Berg was asked about the arrival of Rainn Wilson’s Harry Mudd. As she explained, Mudd would be a template for how the show handles other “canon” characters from Trek lore, with Discovery taking its time to involve them.

“I think what’s been great about this version of Star Trek and the way that we are telling through a serialized approach is we are taking our time to introduce people.” Berg revealed. “We are spending time with people when we introduce them. So, we will be bringing back other [canon characters].”

The possibility of this has certainly piqued fans’ interests, especially after Mudd’s arc was pretty nicely wrapped up. A running fan theory is that Katrina Cornwell served as the second Original Series character, with her seeming to be a stand-in for Lethe.

But as Berg explained, it’s too early to indicate exactly when those characters will enter the fold – something that still seems to ring true today.

“But, as far as when and the specifics of all of that…” Berg added. “When we get them, we want to spend time with them and really do a deep dive on why they are in the episode or in the arc or whatever we do with them.”

Discovery‘s midseason finale left the show in a pretty unique position, one that could certainly allow more canon characters to enter the fold. After the midseason finale, the running fan theory has been that the show made a leap to the Mirror Universe, the fan-favorite world explored periodically in the Star Trek canon. But don’t worry, the show’s producers have already hinted that the show will ultimately reconcile with its unique spot in the Trek world.

Star Trek: Discovery returns to CBS All Access on January 7, 2018.