‘Star Trek: Discovery’: First Photo of Anson Mount as Captain Pike

Following today’s Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Star Trek: Discovery fans got their first look at Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike of the USS Enterprise in Star Trek: Discovery Season Two.

The new photo released by CBS shows Mount as Pike in one of the newly redesigned classic command gold Starfleet uniform.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Take a look below:

During the San Diego Comic-Con panel, the first trailer for the new season of Star Trek: Discovery debuted featuring Mount as Pike. Rebecca Romijn will play Pike’s first officer, known simply as Number One.

You can read our full panel recap here.

Mount previously spoke about what it is like joining the Star Trek franchise on his podcast, The Well.

“It’s crazy man,” Mount says. “Getting cast in Star Trek is not like getting any other job. It’s also kind of like a rite of passage that very few actors get to enjoy. It’s nuts because you’re not just joining a cast, you’re joining cultural touchstone, a big family. Jonathan Frakes, who played ‘Number One’ in Star Trek: The Next Generation, he’s our current director for episode two. Of course, I worked with Colm Meaney and they’re constantly asking me about Colm and Marvin Rush, who was the DP on Hell on Wheels, shot a lot of Star Trek.”

Despite being a part of Marvel’s Inhumans, Mount is still taken aback by the scale of Star Trek: Discovery production.

“It’s also the biggest production I’ve ever been a part of, and I don’t just mean TV production, I mean anything,” Mount says. “There’s six soundstages that we fill. It’s enormous. The sets, the whole machine of it all, sometimes running two units at once.”

Of course, a big production means lots of work for the actors. Luckily Mount has his dog Mac along with him.

“You know, the hours are killer, really long hours, and I’m up here with Mac, and Mac has been very patient with the process,” Mount says. “He gets a lot of attention on set and snores at inopportune times.”

Mount will be the latest actor to play Christopher Pike, who was captain of the USS Enterprise before Jame T. Kirk took command of the ship for the famous five-year mission of Star Trek: The Original Series. Pike was previously played by Jeffrey Hunter in the original Star Trek pilot episode “The Cage” and by Bruce Greenwood in the Kelvin timeline Star Trek movies.

Are you excited for Mount’s debut as Captain Pike on Star Trek: Discovery? Let us know what you think in the comments!

The first season of Star Trek: Discovery is available to stream in its entirety on CBS All Access in the United States, through CraveTV in Canada, and through Netflix in other international markets. Star Trek: Discovery Season Two is now filming in Toronto.