‘Star Trek: Discovery: Captain Saru’ Details Revealed

IDW Publishing has revealed new details about the upcoming release of Star Trek: Discovery: Captain Saru.

Releasing in February 2019, Star Trek: Discovery: Captain Saru is written by Kirsten Beyer and Mike Johnson and drawn by Angel Hernandez.

Take a look at Paul Shipper’s cover to the issue below:

Star Trek: Discovery: Captain Saru is 48-pages and takes place just before the conclusion of Star Trek: Discovery Season One. Here’s the summary provided by StarTrek.com:

“Captain Saru is an all-new Discovery adventure that ties directly into season one of the CBS All Access show. In it, soon after the events on Qo’noS, the Discovery receives an urgent distress call from someone from Tilly’s past. It’s up to Saru to lead the crew against this amazing alien threat in his first mission as acting captain.

Johnson teased that a story like Captain Saru was on the way during an interview with ComicBook.com in October.

“I can tell you that the plan right now is to tell the story that involves the whole Discovery crew as we know and love them, and it will be more of a contemporary story in terms of the present time of Discovery and not so much a flashback like our other ones have been,” Johnson said. “So that’s sort of the teaser for the next one.”

This isn’t the first time that Saru has been given a chance to shine in the Star Trek: Discovery expanded universe. The third Star Trek: Discovery novel from Pocket Books, Star Trek: Discovery: Fear Itself by James Swallow, is a prequel that focuses on Saru during his days aboard the Shenzhou under Captain Philippa Georgiou’s command.

Fans will more about Saru’s history in the upcoming episode of Star Trek: Short Treks titled “The Brightest Star.” The short film stars Doug Jones as a younger Saru on his homeworld of Kaminar, where he first developed the sense curiosity and wonder that is rare among the Kelpien people and that set him on his path to joining Starfleet.

The first season of Star Trek: Discovery is available to stream in its entirety on CBS All Access in the U.S., through CraveTV in Canada and through Netflix in other international markets.

Star Trek: Discovery Season Two is now filming in Toronto and will premiere on CBS All Access on January 17, 2019.