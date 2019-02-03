‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Cast Combines ‘Star Trek’ and ‘Rent’ on ‘Carpool Karaoke’

Several members of the Star Trek: Discovery cast are featured on the latest episode of Carpool Karaoke.

The episode features Sonequa Martin-Green (Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Saru), Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets), and Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly). Carpool Karaoke released a clip from the episode online. In the clip, the cast members sing a song about Star Trek to the tune of the song “Season of Love” from the musical Rent. The Rent callback is a special one for Rapp, who was part of the musical’s original Broadway cast and starred in the film adaptation.

Fans can check out the full episode here, though you’ll need an Apple device or the Apple Music program to do so. The episode includes more of the cast interacting while they drive through Toronto, where Star Trek: Discovery is filmed. Doug Jones recalls his wild disco days and the rest of the group talks about their nerd habits and history. They sing along to songs ranging from “I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor to “Shape of You” by Ed Sheeran to “Space Oddity” by David Bowie.

Star Trek: Discovery Season Two is now streaming on CBS All Access. In the new season, the USS Discovery is contacted by the USS Enterprise. Capt. Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) takes command of the ship for an urgent mission with the fate of the galaxy hanging in the balance. Cmdr. Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) is surprised to find her foster brother, Spock (Ethan Peck), has left the Enterprise. When she discovers that Spock is somehow tied to the signals popping up throughout the galaxy, the search for Spock is on.

Star Trek: Discovery Season Two stars Sonequa Martin-Green (Commander Michael Burnham), Michelle Yeoh (Philippa Georgiou), Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Shazad Latif (Ash Tyler), Anson Mount (Captain Christopher Pike), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), Mary Chieffo (L’Rell), and Ethan Peck (Spock).

What did you think fo the Discovery cast’s appearance on Carpool Karaoke? Would you like to see a musical episode of Star Trek: Discovery? Let us know in the comments!

New Star Trek: Discovery Season Two episodes become available to stream Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS All Access.