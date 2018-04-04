‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Showrunners Tease Classic Uniforms in Season 2

Star Trek fans may see hints at the classic uniforms from Star Trek: The Original Series when Star Trek: Discovery returns for its second season.

During a panel at WonderCon, Star Trek: Discovery showrunners Gretchen J. Berg and Aaron Harberts were asked about the possibility of Discovery‘s Starfleet uniforms, which were created specifically for Discovery, evolving as time goes by to resemble the uniforms seen in Star Trek: The Original Series.

Berg and Harberts didn’t give a direct answer and in fact at first seemed to debate whether they should answer at all, but they did sketch out some of the logic of where this line of questioning could lead.

“I mean, we are in the same timeline,” Berg offered. “This is the prime universe and we’re pretty close to when TOS happens.”

Harberts added, “Well, we bump up against the Enterprise at the end of our finale, and we know what kind of uniforms they wear. So, we will leave it at that.”

The USS Enterprise did indeed show up in the final scene of Star Trek: Discovery‘s first season, broadcasting a distress call to the Discovery. However, Star Trek: Discovery takes place 10 years prior to the events of Star Trek: The Original Series. That means that it is Captain Pike, not Captain Kirk, who currently commands the Enterprise.

The finale episode also takes place about two years after “The Cage,” the original pilot episode of Star Trek: The Original Series that featured Captain Pike. While closer to the iconic Star Trek: The Original Series uniforms than Discovery‘s are, the uniforms from “The Cage” aren’t quite the same either.

Some fans believe they may have spotted another hint about the use of classic Star Trek uniforms in Star Trek: Discovery‘s future somewhere else in the finale episode.

The first Star Trek: Discovery novel, Star Trek: Discovery – Desperate Hours, offered one explanation for why the uniforms worn by Starfleet officers onboard the Discovery are different from those worn by Starfleet officers

Are you excited at the idea of seeing some classic Star Trek Starfleet uniforms?

Star Trek: Discovery begins filming its second season in Toronto in April.