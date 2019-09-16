Star Trek: Discovery Wins Its First Emmy Award

Star Trek: Discovery earned its first Emmy Award at last night’s Creative Arts Emmy Awards presentation. The CBS All Access series won the Emmy Award for prosthetic makeup for a limited series, movie or special. The episode “If Memory Serves” was submitted in the category. The episode featured Discovery‘s take on the Talosians, the aliens that appeared in the Star Trek: The Original Series episode “The Menagerie.” The award was presented to special makeup effects department heads Glenn Hetrick and James McKinnon, special makeup effects artists Hugo Villasenor, Rocky Faulkner, Chris Bridges, and Nicola Bendrey, and prosthetic designers Mike O’Brien and Neville Page.

Star Trek: Discovery was also nominated in the Oustanding Main Title Design category, as well as in the Oustanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One-Hour) category and Outstanding Special Visual Effects category for the second season finale episode “Such Sweet Sorrow, Part 2.” The series received two nominations in 2018 for its first season, but this year’s award is its first win.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Star Trek: Discovery was a big winner at this year’s Saturn Awards, honoring excellence in genre fiction on television, in film, and on streaming platforms. Discovery won three Saturn Awards, including Best Streaming Science Fiction, Action & Fantasy Series.

In February, CBS All Access renewed Star Trek: Discovery for a third season. Co-creator Alex Kurtzman will be joined by Michelle Paradise as co-showrunners.

“Michelle joined us midway through season two and energized the room with her ferocious knowledge of Trek,” Kurtzman said as part of the announcement. “Her grasp of character and story detail, her drive and her focus have already become essential in ensuring the Trek legacy, and her fresh perspective always keeps us looking forward. I’m proud to say Michelle and I are officially running Star Trek: Discovery together.”

Julie McNamara, executive vice president of original content at CBS All Access, added, “The massive success of Star Trek: Discovery‘s second season launch exceeded our expectations in both driving subscriber growth and generating a phenomenal response from Star Trek fans. With Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise at the helm, we look forward to continuing Star Trek: Discovery‘s journey, growing the Star Trek franchise on CBS All Access and bringing fans new Star Trek stories for many years to come.”

The new season of Star Trek: Discovery is now filming in Toronto. The show will have a presence during the Star Trek Universe panel New York Comic Con in October.

What do you think Star Trek: Discovery winning its first Emmy Award? Let us know in the comments.