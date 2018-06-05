‘Star Trek: Discovery’: Emmy Consideration Video Goes Inside Makeup Trailer

CBS’ Emmy Awards push for Star Trek: Discovery continues with a new “For Your Consideration” video for the Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup for a Series category.

The video goes into the makeup trailer to see what it take to create the aliens of the Star Trek universe.

“A creature might simply be described as a single line within the script,” says creature and makeup designer Glenn Hetrick. “We have to take that one line and grow that into this incredible creature on the screen.”

Prosthetics and special FX makeup assistant James MacKinnon adds, “We make all the aliens come to life. This is truly an honor. They are a two piece prosthetic. You would think it would take two minutes to put on, but two and a half hours later they walk out of the trailer.”

Actress Mary Chieffo undergoes that two and a half hour process on a daily basis to play the Klingon L’Rell on Star Trek: Discovery. She actually had a positive outlook on the process.

“Suddenly I look in the mirror and it’s just this entirely different creature,” Chieffo says. “Creatively, it was so stimulating and exciting.”

Hetrick went on to describe how intensive the prosthetics work on the show is, and how important it is for them to live up to Star Trek‘s standards.

“Each day of prosthetics is a different set of that makeup,” he explains. “The head, the face, everything. So it takes weeks of work to get that one set ready and it can only work for one day. At the end of the day, that’s disposed of and tomorrow will be a completely fresh set.

“When we came into the project, it was very important to treat it with so much respect so that all the fans, like myself, out there love what we’re doing and it resonates and its treated with a respect to canon but bringing something completely new and unseen to the franchise.”

The first season of Star Trek: Discovery is available to stream in its entirety on CBS All Access in the United States, through CraveTV in Canada, and through Netflix in other international markets. Star Trek: Discovery Season Two is now filming in Toronto.