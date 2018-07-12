‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Nominated for 2 Emmy Awards

The Television Academy today announced the nominees for the 2018 Emmy Awards and Star Trek: Discovery earned nominations in two categories.

Star Trek: Discovery is nominated for Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup (Series, limited series, movie or special), specifically for the show’s first season finale episode “Will You Take My Hand?”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The specific Discovery team members named for this nomination are:

Glenn Hetrick, Special Makeup Effects Department Head

James Mackinnon, Special Makeup Effects Department Head

Hugo Villasenor, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Rocky Faulkner, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Chris Bridges, Additional Makeup Effects Artist

Shane Zander, Additional Makeup Effects Artist

Neville Page, Prosthetic Designer

Michael O’Brien, Prosthetic Designer

The other nominees in this category are American Horror Story: Cult, Game of Thrones, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, and Westworld.

Star Trek: Discovery‘s other nomination is the category of Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy or Drama (One Hour), specifically for the episode “What’s Past Is Prologue.”

The specific individuals named as nominees are:

Jon Mete, Supervising Sound Editor

Tim Farrell, Sound Designer

Chris Assells, Sound Editor

Matt Taylor, ADR Editor

T. Ashley Harvey, Dialogue Editor

Angelo Palazzo, Sound Effects Editor

Peter D. Lago, MPSE, Sound Effects Editor

Chris Scarabosio, Sound Effects Editor

Matt Decker, Music Editor

Trevor Sperry, Foley Artist

Ale Ulrich, Foley Artist

The other nominees in this category are Game of Thrones, Homeland, Stranger Things and Westworld.

While CBS is surely pleased to see Discovery nominated, the company may be a bit disappointed that it is for two Creative Arts Emmy Awards without any Primetime Emmy Awards nominations. CBS mounted a strong “For Your Consideration” campaign for Star Trek: Discovery, sending screeners of the entire first season out to Emmy voters, producing several spotlight videos, and holding multiple interviews and events with the cast and crew. CBS sought consideration in all major categories including Outstanding Drama, Oustanding Lead Actor, Outstanding Lead Actress, Outstanding Supporting Actor, and Outstanding Supporting Actress.

Star Trek: Discovery is the flagship series of CBS All Access, CBS’ new streaming service. CBS was likely hoping to gain some attention for the new platform through awards recognition, a strategy employed by other streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon.

“USS Callister,” the episode of Netflix’s Black Mirror that was heavily inspired by Star Trek, received seven Emmy Awards nominations. It is nominated for Outstanding Cinematography For A Limited Series Or Movie, Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Limited Series Or Movie, Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special (Original Dramatic Score), Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie for Jesse Plemons, Outstanding Television Movie, Outstanding Sound Editing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special, and Outstanding Sound Editing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special.