‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Emmy Awards Submission Details Revealed

CBS has been pushing hard for Star Trek: Discovery to be considered for the Emmy Awards. Now fans know which specific episodes are being looked at for which categories.

The very first episode of Star Trek: Discovery, “The Vulcan Hello,” is being submitted in the most categories. Those categories are Best Directing (Drama), Best Picture Editing (Single-Camera Drama Series), Best Production Design (Period/Fantasy, One Hour), and Best Special Visual Effects.

While “The Vulcan Hello” was submitted in the most categories, a total of 11 episodes out of the 15 episodes in the first season of Star Trek: Discovery were submitted for at least one category. That may explain why CBS All Access took the unusual step of sending out screeners of the entire season to Emmy voters rather than one or a handful of particularly excellent episodes, which is more common.

Here’s the full list of Emmy Awards categories that Star Trek: Discovery was submitted for (via Gold Derby):

Best Drama Series

Best Drama Actress

Sonequa Martin-Green

Best Drama Supporting Actor

Wilson Cruz

Jason Isaacs

Doug Jones

Shazad Latif

Anthony Rapp

Best Drama Supporting Actress

Mary Chieffo

Mary Wiseman

Michelle Yeoh

Best Drama Guest Actor

James Frain — “Lethe”

Kenneth Mitchell — “Into the Forest I Go”

Rainn Wilson — “Magic to Make the Sanest Man Go Mad”

Best Drama Guest Actress

Jayne Brook — “The War Without, The War Within”

Best Directing (Drama)

“Despite Yourself”

“Vaulting Ambition”

“The Vulcan Hello”

Best Writing (Drama)

“Context is for Kings”

Best Casting (Drama)

Best Cinematography (Single-Camera Series, One Hour)

“Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum”

“The Wolf Inside”

Best Costumes (Fantasy/Sci-Fi)

“What’s Past is Prologue”

Best Hairstyling (Single-Camera Series)

“Will You Take My Hand”

Best Main Title Design

Best Makeup (Non-Prosthetic, Single-Camera Series)

“Will You Take My Hand”

Best Makeup (Prosthetic)

“Will You Take My Hand”

Best Picture Editing (Single-Camera Drama Series)

“Maic to Make the Sanest Man Go Mad”

“The Vulcan Hello”

“The Wolf Inside”

Best Production Design (Period/Fantasy, One Hour)

“The Vulcan Hello”

“What’s Past is Prologue”

Best Sound Editing (One Hour)

“What’s Past is Prologue”

Best Sound Mixing (One Hour)

“Into the Forest I Go”

Best Special Visual Effects

“The Vulcan Hello”

Best Stunt Coordination (Drama/Movie/Miniseries)

It is interesting that at a recent “For Your Consideration” event, CBS chose to screen “Magic to Make the Sanest Man Go Mad,” which is only submitted in one category, over “The Vulcan Hello,” which has four submissions. This may be because “Magic to Make the Sanest Man Go Mad” was a mostly self-contained midseason episode as opposed to “The Vulcan Hello,” which was the first part of a two-part series premiere.

Looking back at Star Trek‘s Emmy history, Star Trek: The Original Series was nominated for 13 Emmy Awards during its three seasons, including two Best Drama Series nominations, but won none. Star Trek: The Next Generation was nominated for 58 Emmys and won 19, all from the Creative Arts categories. Only one of those nominations was for a Primetime Emmy, a Best Drama Series nomination for the show’s final season. It remains the only syndicated television series ever to receive an Emmy nomination.

While that was the last time Star Trek appeared in any of the major, televised Emmy categories, each of the three follow-ups to The Next Generation won multiple Emmy Awards of their own. Deep Space Nine won four, Voyager won seven, and Enterprise won four.

Emmy Awards voting is now officially underway. The nominees will be announced on July 12th.

Do you think Star Trek: Discovery deserves an Emmy nomination? Let us know in the comments!

The first season of Star Trek: Discovery is available to stream in its entirety on CBS All Access in the United States, through CraveTV in Canada, and through Netflix in other international markets. Star Trek: Discovery Season Two is now filming in Toronto.