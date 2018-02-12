Star Trek: First Look at the Enterprise’s New Design

The USS Enterprise 1701 is sporting a new look courtesy of Star Trek: Discovery.

SPOILERS for Star Trek: Discovery, “Will You Take My Hand?” follow.

The final scene of Star Trek: Discovery‘s first season included the surprising arrival of the USS Enterprise.

With the entire crew having received medals of honor for helping to end the war with the Klingon Empire, all Discovery needs now is a new captain. The ship sets its course for Vulcan. Saru is acting captain for the trip. Michael Burnham has been reinstated as a Starfleet officer with the rank of commander. Sarek, Burnham’s foster father, is joining them on the trip because he didn’t want to pass up the opportunity to see his home planet.

The ship travels by warp and will do so at least until Starfleet comes up with a non-human interface for the spore drive. They don’t travel far before receiving a priority-one Starfleet distress call.

On the ship’s computer consoles the registry number “NCC-170-” begins to show. They are hailed by Captain Pike, whom Burnham recognizes as the captain of the Enterprise. She and Sarek share a look because they both also know that Pike’s science officer is Spock – Sarek’s biological son and Burnham’s foster brother.

The final scene of the season is the Enterprise coming up on the Discovery. Here’s what the Enterprise looks like:

The two ships come nose to nose as the credits begin to roll. The end credits music from Star Trek: The Original Series plays as the credits roll.

Fans of the original Star Trek will notice that, while this is the same ship that appears in Star Trek: The Original Series, the Enterprise has a new look, one that fits in with the look of the ships seen in Star Trek: Discovery.

While this is the first time that the Discovery and the Enterprise have met, that we know of, we know the book Star Trek: Discovery – Desperate Hours that Burnham has worked with Captain Pike and Mr. Spock on Federation business while serving aboard the Shenzhou.

Star Trek: Discovery will return for a second season on CBS All Access. What role the Enterprise plays in that season remains to be seen.