‘Star Trek: Discovery: Fear Itself’ Details, Cover Art Revealed

New details about the next Star Trek: Discovery novel have been revealed, including the novel’s final cover art.

The third Star Trek: Discovery novel is Star Trek: Discovery: Fear Itself by James Swallow, which will be released by Simon & Schuster/Pocket Books in June. Swallow’s previous Star Trek novels include The Latter Fire, Sight Unseen, Cast No Shadow, Synthesis and Myriad Universes: Seeds of Dissent.

Fan-favorite Star Trek: Discovery character Saru, played in the CBS All Access series by Doug Jones, is featured on the novel’s cover. Saru was previously featured in the first Star Trek: Discovery novel, Star Trek: Discovery: Desperate Hours, but takes center stage in Fear Itself. Here’s your first look at the finished Star Trek: Discovery: Fear Itself cover:

Here’s the official synopsis for Star Trek: Discovery: Fear Itself:

“Lieutenant Saru is a Kelpien, a member of a prey species born on a world overrun by monstrous predators…and a being who very intimately understands the nature of fear. Challenged on all sides, he is determined to surpass his origins and succeed as a Starfleet officer aboard the U.S.S. Shenzhou.

But when Saru breaks protocol in order to prove himself to his crewmates, what begins as a vital rescue mission to save a vessel in distress soon escalates out of control. Forced into a command role he may not be ready for, Saru is caught between his duty and the conflicting agendas of two antagonistic alien races. To survive, he will need to seek a path of peace against all odds, and risk compromising the very ideals he has sworn to uphold….”

Star Trek: Discovery: Fear Itself is 305 pages long and will be available in trade paperback, eBook and audiobook formats, priced at $16 in the United States and $22 in Canada.

Star Trek: Discovery: Fear Itself release on June 5th, and is now available for pre-order at the Simon and Schuster website.

Are you excited to read about Saru’s adventures in the new Star Trek: Discovery novel? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Jones will return as Saru in the second season of Star Trek: Discovery. The series is set to begin filming its second season sometime in April.