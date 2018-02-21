‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Fans on Social Media React to the Season Finale

Star Trek: Discovery concluded its first season with a surprise ending that sent Star Trek fans on social media into shock: the appearance of the USS Enterprise.

With the entire crew having received medals of honor for helping to end the war with the Klingon Empire, the Discovery just needs its new captain before disembarking on its next mission. The ship sets its course for Vulcan with Saru acting as captain for the trip. Michael Burnham has been reinstated as a Starfleet officer with the rank of commander and her foster father Sarek joins them on the trip for a chance to see his home planet.

With the ship’s spore drive offline until a non-human interface is built, the Discovery travels to Vulcan via warp drive. They don’t get far before receiving a priority-one Starfleet distress call.

On the ship’s computer consoles the registry number “NCC-170-” begin to appear. They are hailed by Captain Pike, whom Burnham recognizes as the captain of the Enterprise. She and Sarek share a look because they both also know that Pike’s science officer is Spock – Sarek’s biological son and Burnham’s foster brother.

The two ships come nose to nose as the credits begin to roll. The end credits music from Star Trek: The Original Series plays as the credits roll.

Fans had a strong reaction to the arrival of the Enterprise, especially knowing that Spock should be aboard at this point in Star Trek history. Some were shocked by its arrival, other’s simply pleasantly surprised. Some were impressed or annoyed by the Enterprise’s new design, which makes it look like a more natural fit for Star Trek: Discovery‘s aesthetic. Everyone wants to know what this means for the show’s second season.

Star Trek: Discovery will return for that second season on CBS All Access. In the meantime, here are some of the reactions from Star Trek fans on social media.

Here are some fans who were pretty ecstatic about the season’s final episode, including one who shared a collection of fan art and several who are fans of the franchise and past series.

I can‘t believe it‘s the last #DiscoSunday for a while now. What a journey! A huge THANK YOU to everyone involved in #StarTrekDiscovery ❤️ You’re BRILLIANT and you’ve always been kind to fans. Keep shining with your beautiful souls, Disco family! #LLAP ?? #UHaveMyHeartAndArt pic.twitter.com/NAuWuVbEDj — Steffi Hochriegl (@Larkistin89) February 11, 2018

Here are more excited reactions, including more fan art, and one fan calling this the best first season of any Star Trek show ever.

What a season of #StarTrekDiscovery! Here’s my retro poster for “Will You Take My Hand”: teleplay by @GretchenJBerg & @AaronHarberts, directed by @AkivaGoldsman. Congrats to the cast & crew and BIG thanks to everyone for the kind words about my art this season. Truly grateful. ? pic.twitter.com/ua5p07byfF — J.J. LendL (@JJLendl) February 12, 2018

It turns out professional wrestler Cody Rhodes is a fan of Star Trek: Discovery!

?SPOILERS!? #StarTrekDiscovery kills it with its season finale cliffhanger. pic.twitter.com/oYFJ7kbhPj — Marsh Myers (@marshmyers) February 12, 2018

Some fans required gifs to properly express their feelings about the finale.

My reaction to the 45th minute of the last episode of star trek discovery #StarTrekDiscovery #StarTrekDiscovery enterprise #Enterprise #ncc1701 pic.twitter.com/jKbxSQmsby — Ross Henderson (@rossco396) February 12, 2018

#StarTrekDiscovery is over for this season. No more Ash Tyler ? pic.twitter.com/lTxtQCupTr — arlanda70 (@arlanda70) February 12, 2018

More great Star Trek: Discovery fan art!

The season finale of #StarTrekDiscovery was sooo epic! Here’s my @startrekcbs Ep Poster for 1.14 “The War Without, The War Within”. I wanted to highlight one of my fave pairings of L’Rell & Cornwell ( @marythechief & @ActressJayneB ) – What is this ship name? #CornRell ? #LWell ? pic.twitter.com/55OBBkqNDz — Laz Marquez (@lazmarquez) February 12, 2018

Star Trek Discovery ending had me like…. pic.twitter.com/VvxkBnjD4e — Doubting Steve (@superpowersteve) February 12, 2018

