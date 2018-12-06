‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Recognized as One of the Most In-Demand Digital Original Series by Industry Awards

Star Trek: Discovery has been recognized as one of the five most in-demand digital original series in the world.

Discovery has been nominated for a Global TV Demand Award. The awards were founded by Parrot Analytics, a television analytics firm specializing in measuring content demand. The awards are data-driven, determined by Parrot Analytics’ own metrics. The winners will be announced at the NATPE international content market in Miami on January 22, 2019.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The Global TV Demand Awards celebrate the most popular television shows each year, without a panel of judges or any other subjective voting body. At Parrot Analytics, we provide the most accurate determination of what content people want in an ever-expanding multi-platform world, and for what is now a $500 billion television industry,” said Parrot Analytics CEO Wared Seger when the awards were announced.

Parrot Analytics data is created by measuring social media engagement, video streaming – both legal and illegal – photo sharing, blogging, research platforms, and other forms of engagement with a television series. Using this information, the company creates the Demand Expressions metric that represents the total audience demand being expressed for any given series.

Based on that metric, Star Trek: Discovery was named as five nominees for the most in-demand original digital series. The nominees are:

13 Reasons Why

Black Mirror

Narcos

Star Trek: Discovery

Stranger Things

Of the five series, Star Trek: Discovery is the only series to not stream on Netflix in North America. The series streams on CBS All Access in the United States and airs on Space in Canada. Star Trek: Discovery does stream via Netflix in international markets.

Star Trek: Discovery has also been released on Blu-ray and DVD, and is available in certain digital storefronts such as iTunes.

Star Trek: Discovery is the flagship of the newly revitalized Star Trek television franchise. Rumor has it that Michelle Yeoh is being considered to lead a spinoff series focusing on her character, Phillipa Georgiou, and the shadowy organization called Section 31. An animated comedy titled Star Trek: Lower Decks is also in development from the lead writer of Rick and Morty. Several other new Star Trek series are also rumored to be in development.

The first season of Star Trek: Discovery is available to stream in its entirety on CBS All Access in the U.S., through CraveTV in Canada and through Netflix in other international markets.

Star Trek: Discovery Season Two is now filming in Toronto and will premiere on CBS All Access on January 17, 2019.