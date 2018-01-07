Watch Jonathan Frakes Direct ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ In Behind-The-Scenes Video

Star Trek: Discovery returns from midseason hiatus today, and it brings in a pretty familiar face behind the camera.

The series’ Twitter account recently shared a new behind-the-scenes video, which shows Star Trek veteran Jonathan Frakes directing the upcoming episode. You can check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As those familiar with the franchise know, Frakes is best known for playing Riker on Star Trek: The Next Generation. Since then, he has stepped behind the camera for Star Trek quite a bit, directing episodes of Voyager, as well as the movies First Contact and Insurrection.

Frakes’ involvement in Discovery has been teased since July, unintentionally revealing a pretty huge spoiler and provoking jealousy from LeVar Burton in the process. It also puts Frakes in a pretty unique position, as he’s directed episodes of both Discovery and Fox’s The Orville.

“Stylistically, your responsibility as an episodic television director [is] when you do a show like The Orville, you want that show to look like Next Generation.” Frakes explained in an interview last month. “And when you go to Canada to do Star Trek: Discovery, they want that show to have the feeling, and look, and vibe of the J.J. [Abrams]-era Star Trek. Much more cinematic, a lot of crane work, and a lot of movement, a lot of dutch angles. On Next Generation, the traditional framing, and the things we became accustomed to as fans of the show, we see in [The Orville] because that’s the look.”

And now that Frakes’ episode of Discovery is just hours away, he’s providing fans with just enough of a shocking tease.

“You know I can’t tell you much, right?” Frakes said earlier this week. “Lorca’s depth of character continues and there’s this wonderful business with L’Rell, Mary Chieffo’s character. It’s beautifully shot, it’s a great story, and there’s lots of loose ends tied up. Lots of questions are answered, and it’s a… cliffhanger. I think I can tell you that.”

New Star Trek: Discovery episodes become available to stream Sundays at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS All Access.