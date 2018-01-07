Watch Jonathan Frakes Direct ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ In Behind-The-Scenes Video

Star Trek: Discovery returns from midseason hiatus today, and it brings in a pretty familiar face behind the camera.
The series’ Twitter account recently shared a new behind-the-scenes video, which shows Star Trek veteran Jonathan Frakes directing the upcoming episode. You can check it out below.
Make it so, Number One! #StarTrek #TNG alum @jonathansfrakes directed the next new episode of #StarTrekDiscovery streaming this Sunday on CBS All Access: https://t.co/6Lija2zWWZ pic.twitter.com/tJHPImgzZI— Star Trek: Discovery (@startrekcbs) January 5, 2018
As those familiar with the franchise know, Frakes is best known for playing Riker on Star Trek: The Next Generation. Since then, he has stepped behind the camera for Star Trek quite a bit, directing episodes of Voyager, as well as the movies First Contact and Insurrection.
Frakes’ involvement in Discovery has been teased since July, unintentionally revealing a pretty huge spoiler and provoking jealousy from LeVar Burton in the process. It also puts Frakes in a pretty unique position, as he’s directed episodes of both Discovery and Fox’s The Orville.
“Stylistically, your responsibility as an episodic television director [is] when you do a show like The Orville, you want that show to look like Next Generation.” Frakes explained in an interview last month. “And when you go to Canada to do Star Trek: Discovery, they want that show to have the feeling, and look, and vibe of the J.J. [Abrams]-era Star Trek. Much more cinematic, a lot of crane work, and a lot of movement, a lot of dutch angles. On Next Generation, the traditional framing, and the things we became accustomed to as fans of the show, we see in [The Orville] because that’s the look.”
And now that Frakes’ episode of Discovery is just hours away, he’s providing fans with just enough of a shocking tease.
“You know I can’t tell you much, right?” Frakes said earlier this week. “Lorca’s depth of character continues and there’s this wonderful business with L’Rell, Mary Chieffo’s character. It’s beautifully shot, it’s a great story, and there’s lots of loose ends tied up. Lots of questions are answered, and it’s a… cliffhanger. I think I can tell you that.”
New Star Trek: Discovery episodes become available to stream Sundays at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS All Access.