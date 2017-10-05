‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Cast Headed To NYCC & PaleyFest

The cast and crew of Star Trek: Discovery will be boldly going to New York, and there are quite a few places that fans can see them.

The series will be making an appearance at this weekend’s New York Comic Con, where they will be taking part in a special panel. The exact cast and crew list is currently unknown, but the panel will be held on Saturday, October 7th, from 3:45 to 4:45 PM, at The Theater at Madison Square Garden.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Later that evening, Discovery‘s cast and crew will be taking part in The Paley Center for Media’s annual PaleyFest series.

Unlike the NYCC panel, the names of those attending have been announced, including cast members Sonequa Martin-Green, Hason Isaacs, Doug Jones, Shazad Latif, Mary Wiseman, Anthony Rapp, Mary Chieffo, and Wilson Cruz. Executive producers Alex Kurtzman, Gretchen J. Berg, Aaron Harberts, Heather Kadin, and Akiva Goldsman will also be attending.

In a nice homage to the impact of the Star Trek franchise, the panel will be hosted by Dr. Mae Jemison. A lifelong Star Trek fan, Jemison was the world’s first woman of color to go into space, and eventually cameoed in an episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation.

The Discovery panel will be ticketed, and will take place at 8:00pm at The Paley Center For Media. You can purchase tickets for the event here.

Star Trek: Discovery debuted two weeks ago on CBS All Access. The first episode of the new series, “The Vulcan Hello,” aired on CBS and was watched by an audience of nearly 10 million. The premiere also led to a record number of CBS All Access sign-ups, and gained the attention of many internet pirates.

A new episode of Star Trek: Discovery, titled “The Butcher’s Knife Cares Not for the Lamb’s Cry” will stream Sunday on CBS All Access at 8:30 p.m. ET.