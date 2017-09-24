‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Opening Revealed

Star Trek: Discovery will debut tonight, but fans can now get a sneak peak at the show’s stunning opening credits scene.

The opening is paired with Jeff Russo’s opening theme music for the series, which uses parts of Alexander Courage’s original Star Trek theme.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The visuals show a phaser, a communicator, and the USS Discovery all coming together as if from a designer’s blueprint.

The Discovery then embarks on a journey, passing Mars and a Vulcan salute and encountering Klingon blades and other oddities on its way.

Tonight’s Star Trek: Discovery premiere event is two hours with two episodes. The first episode, “The Vulcan Hello,” will air on CBS. “The Vulcan Hello” and the second episode, “Battle of the Binary Star,” will both be available to stream on CBS All Access, which will be the home of Star Trek: Discovery going forward.

You can make sure you’re ready to watch Star Trek: Discovery by checking outour viewing guide, get to know the show’s cast with our character guide, and familiarize yourself with the state of the Star Trek universe at the time Star Trek: Discovery takes place with our primer.

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!