‘Star Trek: Discovery’: Burnham and Georgiou Reunite in “Vaulting Ambition” Clip

CBS has released a sneak preview of tonight’s Star Trek: Discovery episode.

The clip sees Michael Burnham reuniting with Phillipa Georgiou onboard the ISS Charon. But this isn’t Burnham’s old captain. Instead its the Emperor of the Terran Empire in the mirror universe.

Burnham is told to choose a Kelpian from among the available slaves. She chooses Mirror Saru. She then presents Captain Lorca as a gift to the Emperor. Georgiou promises that Lorca will live a long life within one of the Empire’s finest agonizer booths.

Burnham and Georgiou’s “reunion” isn’t the only major moment happening in “Vaulting Ambition.” Last episode, Stamets came face-to-face with his mirror universe self. He’s the first of the Discovery crew to face himself so far. Seeing these two brilliant scientists interact should be interesting and enlightening.

Last week’s episode also confirmed that Ash Tyler is Voq, the Klingon torchbearer. Voq/Tyler is now in Federation custody on the Discovery.

Star Trek: Discovery‘s second chapter is an extended journey to the mirror universe. The producers teased a development that would please fans of the original Star Trek.

“It’ll be fun for Trek fans,” Harberts said, teasing a “nice nod to stuff from [The Original Series]…It’s definitely again a war story, as far as how it’ll play out, but our characters find themselves in a place where their identities are challenged. It’s an emotionally wrought back half. Very intense. The cast has done some amazing work.

“The other thing that’s a huge theme for us is taking the Federation from the darkness into the light. Everybody wants this optimistic version of Star Trek right out of the gate. And I feel that our show has a lot of hope in it from episode to episode, depending on storyline we’re tracking. By season’s end, people will see the Federation they’ve come to know and love from The Original Series on.”

Here’s the official synopsis for “Vaulting Ambition”:

Burnham heads to the ISS Charon with a special ‘gift’ for the Emperor. With the help of an unexpected source, Stamets gains clarity while trapped inside the mycelial network. Saru asks for L’Rell’s help.

New Star Trek: Discovery episodes become available to stream Sundays at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS All Access.