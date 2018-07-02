‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Hall H Panel at San Diego Comic-Con Announced

Star Trek is laying in a course for Comic-Con. CBS Television Studios has officially announced the Star Trek: Discovery panel in Hall H at this year’s big event.

CBS Television Studios is billing this year’s Comic-Con festivities as “a celebration of over 50 years of Star Trek and the upcoming second season of Star Trek: Discovery.”

The Star Trek: Discovery panel will take place Friday, July 20th at 1:30 pm PT in Hall H. Cast members scheduled to appear include Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Shazad Latif, Mary Wiseman, Anthony Rapp, Wilson Cruz, Mary Chieffo and newcomer Anson Mount, who will play the role of Captain Christopher Pike of the USS Enterprise in Season Two.

Also in attendance will be executive producers Alex Kurtzman, who was recently made new showrunner of the series, and Heather Kadin. The panel will be moderated by series guest star Tig Notaro, who plays Chief Engineer Reno.

But that’s not all. CBS is also setting up Star Trek: Discovery Mirror Universe Gallery Takeover near the convention, similar to the gallery they had set up prior to the show’s premiere in 2017. The “fully immersive Star Trek: Discovery Mirror Universe experience” will take place at the Michael J. Wolf Fine Arts Gallery (363 Fifth Avenue, San Diego). Comic-Con badges are not required for entry, and the exhibit is scheduled to run from Thursday, July 19th through Sunday, July 22nd and will feature a photo opportunity with Emperor Georgiou’s Throne and showcases for props and costumes related to the Terran Empire. The gallery will also serve as the location of the official Star Trek shop with Comic-Con exclusives.

In addition, CBS is also running a Star Trek: Discovery pedicab promotion from Thursday, July 19th through Sunday, July 22nd. The branded pedicabs will offer free “intergalactic” rides throughout San Diego’s Gaslamp District. The pedicabs are inspired by the design of the USS Discovery’s captain’s chair, with the chair’s distinctive stitched black seats and video monitors built into its armrests, which will run trailers for the highly the show’s second season. Each vehicle will also display an illuminated USS Discovery delta shield on the back.

If the pedicabs are running trailers, does that mean the first Star Trek: Discovery Season Two trailer will debut during the Hall H panel? Will fans finally learn the Season Two premiere date? Fans will have to wait until July 20th to find out!

Are you excited for Star Trek: Discovery to take over Hall H? Let us know in the comments!