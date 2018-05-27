‘Star Trek: Discovery’: Doug Jones on His Transformation Into Saru

Doug Jones has stolen the hearts of many Star Trek: Discovery viewers as the fan-favorite First Officer Saru. Now he’s revealing what it takes to transform from a human being into a Kelpien.

As part of Star Trek: Discovery‘s bid for Emmy consideration, Jones told IndieWire about the long days that begin and end in the show’s makeup trailer.

“As an actor going through this process, my day starts earlier than a human character would. And my day ends later than a human character because of the teardown and clean up time,” Jones said. “So, that means that I lean on this man [Prosthetics Supervisor James Mackinnon], so, so much. I mean I really do. You have to be friends with your makeup artist when you’re in this situation because you spend more time with him than anybody else.”

When Star Trek: Discovery Season Two began filming, Jones shared a video of himself shaving his head to return to work as Saru. Jones reveals that he does so to make the process of becoming Saru more efficient by allowing the makeup artist to apply a material called Skin Tite directly to his head rather than having to deal with a bald cap and glue.

“It’s much faster than gluing it down inch-by-inch and much faster to get it off,” Jones added. “But it means I can’t have hair.”

Saru’s hands are another example of prosthetics done well.

“The hands are not glued on at all,” Jones said. “It’s a glove that has been completely perfectly fitted here at the shop, that just slips on like an evening glove. They’re also made of silicone so they add great movement without buckling and without wrinkling too bad. It’s the most mobility I’ve ever had with hands ever in my life, on any character I’ve ever played with a hand prosthetic.”

Not everything went perfectly at first – since Saru’s nostrils sit on Jones’ cheeks, they needed to find a workaround so that Jones could breathe and speak naturally – Jones says the process actually helps his performance.

“When you see the transformation happening right before you with the mirror, right there, the visual does help you,” he said. “Finally, I’m Saru now, as opposed to this skinny guy from Indiana. It does help a lot.”

The first season of Star Trek: Discovery is available to stream in its entirety on CBS All Access in the United States, through CraveTV in Canada, and through Netflix in other international markets. Star Trek: Discovery Season Two is now filming in Toronto.