‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Season 1, Chapter 2 Soundtrack Details Revealed

Star Trek fans will soon be able to add Jeff Russo‘s music from the second chapter of Star Trek: Discovery Season One to their collections.

Lakeshore Records has revealed new details on the release of Star Trek: Discovery – Season 1, Chapter 2. The soundtrack will be released on digital music services on April 6th. The album features 22 tracks from the final six episodes of Star Trek: Discovery‘s first season, including the score from the Mirror Universe, Kasseelian Opera, and the Star Trek: The Original Series theme from the season finale closing credits, which was completely re-recorded with a 74-piece orchestra for the episode.

“It just seemed like the right thing to do,” Russo told Variety after the finale was released. “It is the Enterprise, so I must play the Enterprise’s theme.”

Here’s the complete tracklist.

1. Burnham Take Over (1:31)

2. I Can’t Rest Here (1:22)

3. Dishonor Yourselves (2:20)

4. Tell Me the Truth (6:29)

5. The Rebels Haven’t Completed Their Evacuation (1:50)

6. I’ll Take It from Here (2:09)

7. Kasseelian Opera (2:31)

8. The Lorca I Knew (2:38)

9. 212 Days of Torture (1:27)

10. Biotoxins (1:58)

11. Come in Discovery (2:30)

12. Safe to Drop out of Warp (4:26)

13. Lorca is Finished (2:26)

14. Coming Home (1:21)

15. Initiating (3:02)

16. Qo’nos Bar Source (2:54)

17. Not a Lot of Humans Here (1:57)

18. I’m No Good (2:36)

19. War is Over (4:48)

20. I’ve Never Been to Vulcan (0:55)

21. Incoming Transmission (1:12)

22. Theme from Star Trek (Discovery End Credits Version) (1:02)

The Star Trek: Discovery – Season 1, Chapter 2 soundtrack will be released on CD on May 25th. Lakeshore Records also teased that a Vinyl release for the Star Trek: Discovery Season One soundtrack is also on the way.

Star Trek: Discovery Season Two begins filming in April, with Alex Kurtzman directing the season premiere.