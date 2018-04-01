‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Season 1, Chapter 2 Soundtrack Details Revealed

Star Trek fans will soon be able to add Jeff Russo‘s music from the second chapter of Star Trek: Discovery Season One to their collections.
Lakeshore Records has revealed new details on the release of Star Trek: Discovery – Season 1, Chapter 2. The soundtrack will be released on digital music services on April 6th. The album features 22 tracks from the final six episodes of Star Trek: Discovery‘s first season, including the score from the Mirror Universe, Kasseelian Opera, and the Star Trek: The Original Series theme from the season finale closing credits, which was completely re-recorded with a 74-piece orchestra for the episode.
“It just seemed like the right thing to do,” Russo told Variety after the finale was released. “It is the Enterprise, so I must play the Enterprise’s theme.”
Here’s the complete tracklist.
1. Burnham Take Over (1:31)
2. I Can’t Rest Here (1:22)
3. Dishonor Yourselves (2:20)
4. Tell Me the Truth (6:29)
5. The Rebels Haven’t Completed Their Evacuation (1:50)
6. I’ll Take It from Here (2:09)
7. Kasseelian Opera (2:31)
8. The Lorca I Knew (2:38)
9. 212 Days of Torture (1:27)
10. Biotoxins (1:58)
11. Come in Discovery (2:30)
12. Safe to Drop out of Warp (4:26)
13. Lorca is Finished (2:26)
14. Coming Home (1:21)
15. Initiating (3:02)
16. Qo’nos Bar Source (2:54)
17. Not a Lot of Humans Here (1:57)
18. I’m No Good (2:36)
19. War is Over (4:48)
20. I’ve Never Been to Vulcan (0:55)
21. Incoming Transmission (1:12)
22. Theme from Star Trek (Discovery End Credits Version) (1:02)
The Star Trek: Discovery – Season 1, Chapter 2 soundtrack will be released on CD on May 25th. Lakeshore Records also teased that a Vinyl release for the Star Trek: Discovery Season One soundtrack is also on the way.
Star Trek Discovery, Vinyl Release Details Announcement and Pre-Order Coming Soon! – – Chapter One Score by Jeff Russo available at Digital Music Services Now! – – We could not be more thrilled to release this spectacular score to the critically acclaimed CBS All Access Series (USA, Netflix Rest of World).
Are you looking forward to being able to enjoy Jeff Russo’s score during the Star Trek: Discovery off-season? Let us know what you think of the show’s music in the comments.
Star Trek: Discovery Season Two begins filming in April, with Alex Kurtzman directing the season premiere.