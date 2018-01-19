‘Star Trek: Discovery’ A-Z Glossary Released

Since debuting late last fall, Star Trek: Discovery has brought quite a few new things to the Star Trek universe. And now, you can keep track of them with a nifty new video.

Discovery’s Twitter account recently debuted an “A to Z Glossary” video for the hit CBS All Access series. You can check it out below.

From Airiam to Zefram Cochrane, #StarTrekDiscovery features fascinating new concepts along with classic references. What’s been your favorite addition to the @StarTrek universe? pic.twitter.com/5DjmzDURV9 — Star Trek: Discovery (@startrekcbs) January 3, 2018

The video chronicles all of the “new concepts” and classic references brought to life within the show. This ranges from character names and new races of aliens, to familiar pieces of technology. A few quirky things are brought in as well, included fortune cookies and yurts.

While Discovery – and its adherence to the rather complicated canon of Trek – was criticized by some, the show has since found its audience, earning a pretty early second season renewal.

‘We have ten years until The Original Series comes into play,” executive producer Aaron Harberts said last year. “It is a challenge creatively because we have lots of choices, in terms of how do we reconcile this [Spore] drive? This surrogate daughter of Sarek? How do we reconcile these things the closer we get to The Original Series”

That’s going to be a big discussion that we have in season two,” Harberts continued. “What’s so fun about the character of Michael, just because she hasn’t been spoken about, doesn’t mean she didn’t exist. A lot of the writers on our show are deeply involved in Star Trek, their knowledge is some of the finest around, they really do help us find areas where we can steer around things.”

Since then, the show officially made the leap to the fan-favorite Mirror Universe, and confirmed its biggest fan theory. So it’s safe to say there’s no telling where things will go next.

New Star Trek: Discovery episodes become available to stream Sundays at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS All Access.