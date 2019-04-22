‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Departing Cast Members Say Goodbye

Star Trek: Discovery took a surprising leap in its second season finale. Michael Burnham led the USS Discovery and its remaining crew 950 into the future, setting up a third season set in Star Trek’s unexplored 33rd century.

“We love playing within canon,” showrunner Alex Kurtzman said of the decision to take Discovery into the future. “It’s a delight and a privilege. It’s fun to explore nooks and crannies of the universe that people haven’t fully explored yet. That being said, we felt strongly that we wanted to give ourselves an entirely new energy for season three with a whole new set of problems. We’re farther than any Trek show has ever gone. I also had experience working on the [J.J. Abrams] films where we were stuck with canonical problems. We knew how Kirk had died, and we wondered how we could put him in jeopardy to make it feel real. That’s what led us to go with an alternate timeline; suddenly we could tell the story in a very unpredictable way. That’s the same thought process that went into jumping 950 years into the future. We’re now completely free of canon, and we have a whole new universe to explore.”

But going to the future means leaving several characters behind. Klingon High Chancellor L’Rell helped save the day but could only watch as Discovery jumped away. Capt. Pike, Number One, and Spock did the same from the bridge of the Enterprise. Meanwhile, Admiral Cornwell sacrificed herself to save the Enterprise and its crew. What remains of Section 31’s Capt. Leland under the influence of Control made the jump to the future physically but was neutralized first.

The actors who play these characters took to social media to bid farewell to the Star Trek universe. Keep reading to see their goodbyes.

Star Trek: Discovery will return for its third season on CBS All Access.

Anson Mount

Tonight’s the night. Thank you to @CBSAllAccess @StarTrek @CBSTVStudios Alex Kurtzman, the entire writing staff, @SonequaMG, the entire cast & crew and, most importantly, TO THE FANS. It’s been a hell of a ride. Thank you for letting me take it. pic.twitter.com/Qxfpv0vrdp — Anson Mount (@ansonmount) April 18, 2019

Rebecca Romijn

View this post on Instagram Twenty-one-phaser salute to @StarTrekcbs finale A post shared by Rebecca Romijn (@rebeccaromijn) on Apr 19, 2019 at 11:39am PDT

Ethan Peck

Jayne Brook

Alan Van Sprang

Thank you so much @CBSTVStudios @startrekcbs @StarTrek @SonequaMG and all of the cast and crew for an amazing journey to the stars and back.

I love you all.#StarTrek — Alan Van Sprang (@alanvansprang) April 19, 2019

Mary Chieffo

Parting IS such sweet sorrow. From Battle-Deck Commander working from the shadows to Chancellor of the Empire leading the charge into battle, it has been a true honor to breathe life into this character. qathlo’ L’Rell, for all you’ve taught me. I hope we meet again someday. pic.twitter.com/PnK2Y5mUnZ — Mary Chieffo (@marythechief) April 20, 2019

Shazad Latif?

Shazad Latif played Ash Tyler/Voq in Discovery’s first two seasons. he did not post a goodbye to the series, but his character was left behind when Discovery jumped to the 33rd century. The last we see of Tyler this season is when Starfleet promotes him to lead and reform Section 31. Is he gone for good, or being set up for his next act?