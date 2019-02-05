‘Star Trek: Discovery’: “An Obol For Charon” Photos Released

CBS has released new photos from this week’s episode of Star Trek: Discovery, titled “An Obol For Charon.”

The photos reveal Rebecca Romijn making her debut as Number One in the episode. Number One is Capt. Christopher Pike’s first officer aboard the USS Enterprise.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The photos also reveal the return of Tig Notaro as Jet Reno, the chief engineer of the USS Hiawatha who was rescued by the Discovery‘s away team in the season two premiere.

In addition, the photos also feature Anson Mount as Pike, Anthony Rapp as Paul Stamets, May Wiseman as Sylvia Tilly, and the entire Discovery bridge crew.

Keep reading to see all of the photos for this week’s episode.

Are you looking forward to this week’s episode of Star Trek: Discovery? Let us know what you think in the comments!

New Star Trek: Discovery episodes become available to stream Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS All Access.

Rebecca Romijn as Number One

Tig Notaro as Chief Engineer Reno

Oyin Oladejo as Joann Owosekun; Doug Jones as Saru; Anson Mount as Captain Pike; Emily Coutts as Keyla Detmer; Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham

Anthony Rapp as Stamets

Anthony Rapp as Stamets; Mary Wiseman as Tilly