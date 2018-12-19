‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Season 2 Photo Teases Captain Pike Romance

CBS has revealed a new look at Star Trek: Discovery Season Two. The photo hints at a possible romantic relationship between Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) and his Number One (Rebecca Romijn).

The photo, released via TV Line, shows Pike and Number One (whose real name has never been revealed) sitting across from each other in what looks like Discovery‘s mess hall. TV Line notes that there seems to be something more than a professional relationship in the way the two Starfleet officers are gazing at each other.

Take a look below and judge for yourself.

As TV Line notes, the official Star Trek database entry on Number One notes that she “harbored a secret attraction to the captain.”

Pike and Number One were both originally featured in the first pilot for Star Trek, titled “The Cage,” where they were played by Jeffrey Hunter and Majel Barrett, respectively.

Pike was captain of the USS Enterprise before James Kirk took command for his famous five-year mission in Star Trek: The Original Series. Pike will take temporary command of Discovery during the crisis involving Spock, the Red Angel, and the mysterious red signals popping up in space. Star Trek: Discovery star Sonequa Martin-Green has previously explained what that means for the Discovery crew.

“Well, I think that Burnham is ready to have a more Starfleet-like experience with a captain,” laughs Martin-Green. “We all have a little PTSD from Lorca and what he did, and all his illicit behavior, so it’s good to return to normalcy. It’s good to return to principle, and it’s good to return to what Starfleet really is, where your captain is someone you really do look to, that leads you and guides you. And he has such a kindness, such a genuine … such a genuine quality to him. And as [Mount] said in the panel, he’s willing to admit when he’s wrong, and he understands the true strength of a mastermind. And so it’s moving us, and healing us at the same time.”

The first season of Star Trek: Discovery is available to stream in its entirety on CBS All Access in the U.S., through CraveTV in Canada and through Netflix in other international markets. The first season is also now available on Blu-ray and DVD and via digital storefronts.

Star Trek: Discovery Season Two is now filming in Toronto and will premiere on CBS All Access on January 17, 2019.