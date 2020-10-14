Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Episode 1 Photos: That Hope Is You, Part 1

Star Trek: Discovery returns on Thursday with its first new episode of 2020. Star Trek: Discovery sees Cmdr. Michael Burnham, the USS Discovery, and its dedicated crew traveling into the 32nd century, where the galaxy is much different than the one they remember. CBS All Access released new photos from the season premiere episode, "That Hope Is You, Part 1." The photos offer a glimpse into the future, with Michael Burnham and her new friend, Cleveland "Book" Booker. The official synopsis for the episode reads, "Arriving 930 years in the future, Burnham navigates a galaxy she no longer recognizes while searching for the rest of the U.S.S. Discovery crew."

"That Hope Is You, Part 1" is written by Michelle Paradise & Jenny Lumet & Alex Kurtzman. The episode is directed by Olatunde Osunsanmi.

Star Trek: Discovery stars Sonequa Martin-Green as Commander Michael Burnham, Doug Jones as Commander Saru, Anthony Rapp as Lt. Commander Paul Stamets, Mary Wiseman as Ensign Sylvia Tilly, Wilson Cruz as Dr. Hugh Culber, David Ajala as Cleveland “Book” Booker.

Star Trek: Discovery returns for its third season on CBS All Access Thursday, October 15th. New episodes of Star Trek: Discovery debut weekly on Thursdays on CBS All Access.