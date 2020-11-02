Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Episode 4 Photos Journey to Trill

Star Trek: Discovery is back this week with the fourth episode of its third season on CBS All Access. After last week's episode, the Discovery crew is finally reunited with a new captain officially in command. Now Discovery is on the hunt for the remnants of Starfleet and the Federation in this post-Burn galaxy. Their only lead is newcomer Adira, who is human joined with a Trill symbiont, which points Discovery towards the Trill homeworld. These new photos from episode four, "Forget Me Not," show Burnham and Adira on Trill, as well as a group dinner aboard Discovery. The photos show Burnham, Saru, Georgiou, Stamets, Culber, Aidra, and other members of the Discovery crew. The official synopsis for the episode reads, "Burnham and Adira visit the Trill homeworld in hopes of unlocking the secrets trapped within Adira’s mind. Back on the U.S.S. Discovery, Saru’s efforts to help the crew reconnect with one another take a surprising turn."

"Forget Me Not" is written by Alan McElroy & Chris Silvestri & Anthony Maranville. Hanelle Culpepper directs.

Star Trek: Discovery stars Sonequa Martin-Green as Commander Michael Burnham, Doug Jones as Commander Saru, Anthony Rapp as Lt. Commander Paul Stamets, Mary Wiseman as Ensign Sylvia Tilly, Wilson Cruz as Dr. Hugh Culber, David Ajala as Cleveland “Book” Booker.

Are you excited for the next episode of Star Trek: Discovery? Let us know in the comments. New episodes of Star Trek: Discovery debut weekly on Thursdays on CBS All Access.