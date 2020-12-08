Star Trek: Discovery Tries to Fix Georgiou In New Photos

Star Trek: Discovery Season Three continues in its ninth episode this week. Titled "Terra Firma Part 1," it is the first part of a two-part episode focusing on Philippa Georgiou's recent illness. The episode also includes the first Kevlin timeline movies to television crossover. According to the synopsis, "The U.S.S. Discovery crew journey to a mysterious planet in hopes of finding a cure for Georgiou’s deteriorating condition. Stamets and Adira make a stunning breakthrough with the newly acquired Burn data." The new photos from the episode include shots of Georgiou, Burnham, Tilly, Saru, Dr. Culber, and Adira. Take a look below.

"Terra Firma Part 1" is written by Alan McElroy from a story by Bo Yeon Kim & Erika Lippoldt. Omar Madha directs the episode.

Star Trek: Discovery stars Sonequa Martin-Green as Commander Michael Burnham, Doug Jones as Commander Saru, Anthony Rapp as Lt. Commander Paul Stamets, Mary Wiseman as Ensign Sylvia Tilly, Wilson Cruz as Dr. Hugh Culber, David Ajala as Cleveland “Book” Booker.

