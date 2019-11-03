Star Trek: Discovery’s Anthony Rapp Teases “Wonderful” Season 3 Character Arc

Since the Star Trek: Discovery Season Three trailer debuted, most of the chatter has been about the future of the Federation. That makes sense since the Federation doesn’t appear to be as prosperous as it once was. But that doesn’t mean the show has forgotten about its greatest strength, its characters. Anthony Rapp, who plays Paul Stamets on Discovery, appeared during a panel at the Destination Star Trek convention in Birmingham in the United Kingdom. During the panel, Rapp discussed what the future holds for his character, including how he is dealing with the resurrection of his partner, Dr. Hugh Culber.

“Even without spoiling it and there’s some really wonderful stuff, I think, this coming season about we’re all in this new future together … You lose everything you had, even if you’re ready to do that, it’s still going to have some ripple effects,” Rapp said (via StarTrek.com), “So the writers continue to explore, mining the depths of what all the characters are going through. They don’t treat anything casually or in a shallow manner and so we’re really grateful for that.”

In February, CBS All Access announced that it had renewed Star Trek: Discovery for a third season. Michelle Paradise will join Alex Kurtzman as a co-showrunner of the new season.

“Michelle joined us midway through season two and energized the room with her ferocious knowledge of Trek,” Kurtzman said as part of the announcement. “Her grasp of character and story detail, her drive and her focus have already become essential in ensuring the Trek legacy, and her fresh perspective always keeps us looking forward. I’m proud to say Michelle and I are officially running Star Trek: Discovery together.”

Julie McNamara, executive vice president of original content at CBS All Access, added in the press release, “The massive success of Star Trek: Discovery‘s second season launch exceeded our expectations in both driving subscriber growth and generating a phenomenal response from Star Trek fans. With Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise at the helm, we look forward to continuing Star Trek: Discovery‘s journey, growing the Star Trek franchise on CBS All Access and bringing fans new Star Trek stories for many years to come.”

Are you excited about the third season of Star Trek: Discovery? What do you think is in store for Stamets, Culber, and the rest of the crew? Let us know in the comments. The first two seasons of Star Trek: Discovery are streaming now on CBS All Access. The third season will debut in 2020.