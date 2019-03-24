Alex Kurtzman Says ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Season 3 Will Continue to Sync Up With ‘The Original Series’

Executive Producer Alex Kurtzman fresh out of the #StarTrekDiscovery writers room talking about Season 3 and honoring the Original Series. #PaleyFest pic.twitter.com/JOHi22k0XC — Nerdist (@nerdist) March 24, 2019

Star Trek: Discovery is entering the final act of its second season and work is already underway for the show’s third season. Co-creator Alex Kurtzman and the show’s core cast members attended today’s PaleyFest celebration, taking the stage for a Star Trek: Discovery panel. Before that, they walked the press line and answered some questions. “Well it’s Sunday and I just came from the writers’ room right to the press line, so season three is well on its way,” Kurtzman tells Nerdist on the PaleyFest press line. “Now we have some very concrete ideas, none of which I will tell you about.”

Kurtzman also touched on the response to the show’s sophomore outing, saying “The response this year has been, generally, pretty positive. I really love hearing what the fans have to say about the show about what worked for them and what worked for them less well. I like hearing it. It informs the way we write. Everything gets taken back to the writers’ room and talked about, so everybody’s heard.”

Discovery‘s second season tied it closer to Star Trek: The Original Series by bringing in the Enterprise and introducing Capt. Christopher Pike and Spock to the cast. Kurtzman says the series will continue to reference and fall in line with The Original Series going into its third season.

“We will be syncing up with TOS. You will be seeing many things that are entirely recognizable, and some things that are not, and that, I think, is the beautiful space we’re lucky enough to occupy about Trek is, ‘How do you meet all of the expectations and how do you defy them all at the same time?”

Kurtzman will continue as showrunner in Discovery‘s third season, but this time he’ll be sharing that responsibility with new co-showrunner Michelle Paradise. “Michelle joined us midway through season two and energized the room with her ferocious knowledge of Trek,” Kurtzman said when Discovery‘s renewal was announced. “Her grasp of character and story detail, her drive and her focus have already become essential in ensuring the Trek legacy, and her fresh perspective always keeps us looking forward. I’m proud to say Michelle and I are officially running Star Trek: Discovery together.”

Julie McNamara, executive vice president of original content at CBS All Access, added, “The massive success of Star Trek: Discovery‘s second season launch exceeded our expectations in both driving subscriber growth and generating a phenomenal response from Star Trek fans. With Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise at the helm, we look forward to continuing Star Trek: Discovery‘s journey, growing the Star Trek franchise on CBS All Access and bringing fans new Star Trek stories for many years to come.”

Are you excited about Star Trek: Discovery‘s third season? Let us know in the comments. New Star Trek: Discovery episode become available to stream Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS All Access.

