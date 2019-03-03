‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Season 3: Writers Begin Work, Production Start Date Reportedly Revealed

Star Trek: Discovery is in the midst of its second season, but its writers are already at work on what comes next.

The Star Trek: Discovery writers’ room Tweeted out a photo of “301” written on a whiteboard. The photo suggests that the writers are already breaking down the plot of Discovery‘s third season premiere.

The writers’ room shared the photo shortly after CBS All Access announced Discovery’s third season renewal. No further details about the new season were revealed. Production Weekly reports that filming will begin in July. While Production Weekly has been a reliable source in the past, it should be noted that this information is not confirmed.

CBS All Access also announced Michelle Paradise will join Alex Kurtzman as co-showrunner of the new season.

“Michelle joined us midway through season two and energized the room with her ferocious knowledge of Trek,” Kurtzman said as part of the announcement. “Her grasp of character and story detail, her drive and her focus have already become essential in ensuring the Trek legacy, and her fresh perspective always keeps us looking forward. I’m proud to say Michelle and I are officially running Star Trek: Discovery together.”

Julie McNamara, executive vice president of original content at CBS All Access, added, “The massive success of Star Trek: Discovery‘s second season launch exceeded our expectations in both driving subscriber growth and generating a phenomenal response from Star Trek fans. With Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise at the helm, we look forward to continuing Star Trek: Discovery‘s journey, growing the Star Trek franchise on CBS All Access and bringing fans new Star Trek stories for many years to come.”

Star Trek: Discovery is midway through its second season. In this season, the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery joins forces with Capt. Christopher Pike of the U.S.S. Enterprise. Together, they investigate seven red signals and appearances by an entity called the Red Angel, and the crew must work together to unravel this mystery. Meanwhile, Spock’s involvement forces his foster sister, Michael Burnham, to face her past.

Star Trek: Discovery Season Two stars Sonequa Martin-Green (Cmdr. Michael Burnham), Michelle Yeoh (Philippa Georgiou), Doug Jones (Cmdr. Saru), Shazad Latif (Ash Tyler), Anson Mount (Capt. Christopher Pike), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Cmdr. Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), Mary Chieffo (L’Rell), and Ethan Peck (Spock).

The first six episodes of Star Trek: Discovery‘s second season are available to stream now on CBS All Access. New episodes become available to stream Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS All Access.

