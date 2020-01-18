Star Trek: Discovery Showrunner Signals Season 3 Wrap

It sounds like work on the third season of Star Trek: Discovery is coming to a close. Co-showrunner Michelle Paradise tweeted a photo of a line from a script. The line reads “END OF SEASON THREE.” Her tweet reads “This… ” She’s not specific about what this means, but the simplest inference is that work on Star Trek: Discovery Season Three has wrapped or will wrap soon. With the season expected to debut in early 2020 (though CBS All Access has not announced an official premiere date), it makes sense that the Discovery team would be finishing up work on the season.

Star Trek: Discovery star Sonequa Martin-Green teased an exciting new season while speaking to press in the United Kingdom in December. “It’s definitely coming up 2020,” Martin-Green said. “And I would venture to say closer to early 2020 than anything, but yeah, it’s going to be incredible. I can tell you that. I think it’s a stunning season. That’s why it’s so stirring to me… in like this moment right now, to talk about the beginning, that’s what is so interesting to me – to be where we are now, but to know where we came from. And I really think we did what all shows should do, and got better with age and get better with time It’s really quite gripping to see where we’ve come and how we continue to build and grow, to higher heights and deeper depths.”

Paradise joined the Star Trek: Discovery team during its second season. She became co-showrunner when the show’s third season was announced, working alongside series co-creator Alex Kurtzman. “Michelle joined us midway through season two and energized the room with her ferocious knowledge of Trek,” Kurtzman said when the announcement was made. “Her grasp of character and story detail, her drive and her focus have already become essential in ensuring the Trek legacy, and her fresh perspective always keeps us looking forward. I’m proud to say Michelle and I are officially running Star Trek: Discovery together.”

Julie McNamara, executive vice president of original content at CBS All Access, added in the press release, “The massive success of Star Trek: Discovery‘s second season launch exceeded our expectations in both driving subscriber growth and generating a phenomenal response from Star Trek fans. With Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise at the helm, we look forward to continuing Star Trek: Discovery‘s journey, growing the Star Trek franchise on CBS All Access and bringing fans new Star Trek stories for many years to come.”

The first two seasons of Star Trek: Discovery are available to stream now on CBS All Access.

