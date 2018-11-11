‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Spinoff in the Works With Michelle Yeoh

CBS All-Access shocked fans when they announced fan-favorite actor Patrick Stewart would be returning to reprise his role as Jean-Luc Picard on the streaming platform and that’s not the only expansion CBS is planning for the Star Trek universe.

According to Deadline, actor Michelle Yeoh is currently in talks to star in a spin-off of Star Trek: Discovery featuring her character — Captain Emperor Georgiou. The character would receive her own series after being a major character in the debut season, in addition to reprising the role in season two.

Helping promote season two of the upcoming show, Yeoh gave fans a little look into what her character will bring to the screen the second time around.

“We don’t want anybody else, apart from the selected few who already do know about the Mirror Universe [to know]. That has to be kept under wraps, or otherwise it would be just chaos in the Prime universe,” Yeoh tells IGN. “So Admiral Cornwell, Spock, Sarek, Tilly, the few — Saru — that know. So it’s like, when I come onto the Discovery, Captain Pike has no clue.”

“So I play [the] Philippa Georgiou that he’s met before, the kind, compassionate one. But, you know, the problem with the Emperor Georgiou, she cannot help herself from being mischievous. So Captain Pike is almost like…no. She didn’t? I don’t think she was flirting with me…You know? So she loves to play all these little tricks on people’s minds, and she manipulates them, because she’s very smart.”

As of now, Yeoh is simply in talks with the streaming network and there is no evidence a series has actually been green lit or moved into any stage of development. As a fan, it might be best to exercise cautious optimism while waiting for news on this potential project, especially when an actor like Yeoh is involved.

The first season of Star Trek: Discovery is available to stream in its entirety on CBS All Access in the U.S., through CraveTV in Canada and through Netflix in other international markets.

Star Trek: Discovery Season Two is now filming in Toronto and will premiere on CBS All Access on January 17, 2019.