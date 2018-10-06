Star Trek Fans React to Spock’s Beard

At New York Comic Con today, fans got their first look at Ethan Peck as Spock in Star Trek: Discovery‘s second season on CBS All Access — including his beard.

The first look came during the trailer in which an unconscious and bearded Spock is brought in on a gurney with no direct explanation provided about the curious facial hair. Of course, it’s that mystery that has fans wondering what is going on with the normally clean shaven iconic Star Trek character. Is it related to him being unconscious — as in possibly injured and unable to shave for a long time? Is it a hint that this isn’t the real Spock but perhaps the Mirror Universe version? The Mirror Universe possibility is particularly tantalizing considering Discovery did go down that road last season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Whatever the reason, Spock appears to be set to play an important role in the upcoming season, especially since the trailer includes a single line from the character that could be connected to the mystery of the seven signals that the show will center on in Season 2: “As a child, I had the same vision, again and again. Now I understand where it must lead.”

While fans were excited to get their first look at Peck’s Spock as well as Season 2 of Star Trek: Discovery, the beard got its own reaction from fans who took to social media to share their thoughts — many of them pretty hilarious with comparisons to the Beatles and Marvel’s Wolverine.

Want to see how fans reacted to a bearded Spock? Read on!

Star Trek: Discovery Season Two is now filming in Toronto and will premiere in January 2019.

John, Paul, George, Ringo, and…Spock?

That’s a nope.

Spock with beard: do not like — Toddweeno (@OldManRupee) October 6, 2018

Not just a band anymore!

Spock’s Beard, no longer just a band. — Angel Beat (@Valenti_Angae) October 6, 2018

Can’t stop laughing.

I don’t know why I’m laughing so much at Spock with a beard ???? https://t.co/7zQn4Qo9Gq — ? Zayaan Schroeder ? (@zayaan27) October 6, 2018

Dude needs a razor.

Is Spock secretly Wolverine?

Well this isn’t logical.