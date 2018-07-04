‘Star Trek: Discovery – Succession’ Kills a Significant Character

The political upheaval taking place in Star Trek‘s mirror universe claimed a significant casualty in today’s Star Trek: Discovery – Succession #3, by Kirsten Beyer, Mike Johnson, Angel Hernandez, and Mark Roberts.

SPOILERS for Star Trek: Discovery – Succession #3 follow.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Star Trek: Discovery – Succession #3 continues the story of what happened next in the mirror universe after the USS Discovery returned home following their incursion into the alternate universe. The Terran Emperor Philippa Georgiou Augustus Iaponius Centarius accompanied the Discovery on its return trip to the prime timeline.

When the palace ship ISS Charon was destroyed, the Terran Empire was left to assume that the Emperor was dead. Georgiou’s cousin, Alexander, took control of the Empire. Alexander is an extremist even by Terran Empire standards. He is not content to simply enslave and rule over other alien races but seeks to eliminate them and colonize their worlds for human propagation.

However, Georgiou’s adopted daughter, Michael Burnham, still lives. She was believed to have died while attempting to apprehend the rebel Gabriel Lorca but somehow survived whatever incident sent Lorca into the prime timeline. Burnham sought the aid of Harry Mudd in making contact with a rebel cell of which Amanda Grayson, the mother of Spock, is a member.

This rebel network has ties to the Klingons on the homeworld of Qo’noS. Working with Amanda and L’Rell, Burnham was able to warn the Klingons about Alexander’s plan to release a genocidal bio-weapon on Qo’noS. Soon Michael, Amanda, L’Rell, and the Klingon Kol were beamed aboard the ISS Shenzhou, which had been taken over by fellow rebel Airiam, and headed back to Earth to join forces with Katrina Cornwell, who is an imperial loyalist but opposes Alexander’s plans on the basis that it will harm the Empire in the long term.

The rebels believe they have the upper hand and the element of surprise on their side. Cornwell and Burnham bring Amanda and the Klingons to the throne room under the guise that they are capture criminals. Katrina believes she has guards loyal to her by her side but soon learns that Alexander has been on to her plans for some time and that the guards are loyal to him.

As the issue ends, Alexander commits what he promises will be the first in a series of executions, slicing Amanda Grayson’s neck. What comes next will have to wait until next month.

Amanda’s execution comes shortly after another comic book, Star Trek: The Next Generation – Through the Mirror, revealed what became of her son, Spock, after he became the Terran Emperor.

Star Trek: Discovery – Succession #3 is now on sale.