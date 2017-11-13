‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Mid-Season Premiere Teaser Released

Following last night’s mid-season finale, CBS All Access has released the first preview teaser for the mid-season premiere of Star Trek Discovery.

The teaser shows flashes of the crew of the USS Discovery dealing with the fallout of the end of chapter one of the show’s first season, as L’Rell and Ash Tyler’s mysterious relationship continues to unfold, Dr. Culber questions whether Captain Lorca intended for what happened to Lt. Stamets to happen, and the rest of the Discovery crew simply tries to figure out where in the universe they are.

Take a look above.

The second chapter begins with the series’ tenth episode, titled “Despite Yourself.”

In the episode, “While in unfamiliar territory, the USS Discovery crew is forced to get creative in their next efforts to survive opposing and unprecedented forces and return home.”

For chapter two, Star Trek: Discovery will remain in its 8:30 p.m. ET Sunday night slot on CBS All Access through all six remaining episodes, concluding with the show’s first season finale on February 11, 2018.

CBS All Access has already renewed Star Trek: Discovery for a second season.

Star Trek: Discovery returns to CBS All Access on January 7, 2018.