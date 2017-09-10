Star Trek: Discovery Reveals Transporter Room And Phasers

It’s about time to beam aboard Star Trek: Discovery. Fans now have their first look at the new CBS All Access series’ transporter room.

In the photo below, Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and Captain Philippa Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh) can be seen standing on the newly designed transporters and preparing to beam to a new location (via EW).

Star Trek fans may also notice the phasers slung in holsters on Burnham and Georgiou’s right legs. The phasers resemble those seen in Star Trek: The Original Series, with a design much closer to a gun than what was used in Star Trek: The Next Generation and its spinoffs. This makes sense since Star Trek: Discovery takes place a decade prior to the five-year mission of Star Trek: The Original Series.

CBS intends Star Trek: Discovery to be a prestige series on par with the likes of Game of Thrones, something that can really sell the CBS All Access streaming service. To that effect, CBS has added all of the past Star Trek television series to the CBS All Access streaming service, as well as a handful of the Star Trek feature films.

Star Trek: Discovery was created by Bryan Fuller and Alex Kurtzman. Fuller was originally intended to be Discovery’s showrunner but was forced step down due to commitments to Starz’ adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s American Gods. Gretchen J. Berg and Aaron Harberts have taken over as showrunners.

Star Trek: Discovery takes place roughly a decade prior to the five-year mission of Star Trek: The Original Series. In breaking with franchise tradition, the show’s main protagonist will not be a captain. Instead, it will be First Officer Michael Burnham, played by The Walking Dead alum Sonequa Martin-Green.

Star Trek: Discovery follows the adventures of Starfleet on their missions to discover new worlds and new lifeforms, and one Starfleet officer who must learn that to truly understand all things alien, you must first understand yourself. The series will feature a new ship, new characters, and new missions while embracing the same ideology and hope for the future that inspired a generation of dreamers and doers.

Star Trek: Discovery‘s cast also includes Jason Isaacs as the starship Discovery’s Captain Lorca, Rainn Wilson as Star Trek: The Original Series character Harry Mudd, James Frain as Sarek, Spock’s father, and Michelle Yeoh as Captain Georgiou, the captain of another Starfleet ship, the Shenzhou, which will be important to the plot of Star Trek: Discovery. Doug Jones and Anthony Rapp both play science officers. Mary Wiseman will play a final year Starfleet Academy cadet.

Star Trek: Discovery premieres Sept. 24, 2017.

