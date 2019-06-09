Star Trek: Discovery’s Wilson Cruz Featured on Entertainment Weekly’s Pride Month Cover

Star Trek: Discovery star Wilson Cruz is featured on one of Entertainment Weekly’s four special Pride Month covers. Cruz plays Dr. Hugh Culber on the CBS All Access series. Together with Anthony Rapp’s Lt. Cmdr. Paul Stamets, they are the first openly gay couple to be featured regularly on a Star Trek series in the franchise’s history. Last year, Cruz spoke about what it means to represent the LGBT community in the Star Trek universe.

“This franchise has been around for over 50 years, and to not have LGBT characters represented was an obvious missing piece of the world,” says Cruz. “So many LGBT people have been fans since the ’60s and have been wanting the LGBT community to be a part of this universe. For them to be thanking us, it’s so moving.

“I think about young people who are watching the show and, I hope, feel that their futures are being represented in this relationship,” he says. “That they see our relationships are as worthy of representation as everyone else’s—because they are.”

Cruz shared his cover on Twitter, adding, “This one goes out to every young LGBTQ kid out there, who has any doubt, whatsoever, that because of who they are or how they LOVE, they can’t achieve their dreams. ¡Si se PUEDE, mi amor! ¡Si se PUEDE! Thank you @entertainmentweekly for the honor of gracing your #PRIDE issue!

Cruz shares the cover honors with fellow LGBT celebrities Anderson Cooper, Neil Patrick Harris, and Melissa Etheridge.

Cruz’s character was the subject of some controversy when he was killed in the first season of Star Trek: Discovery. The show was accused of following into the trope of “burying its gays,” but Cruz continually assured fans that Culber’s story was not over. Through extraordinary means, Culber did return to life and was aboard the Discovery when it made its surprising jump forward in time in the show’s second season finale. Having begun to mend his relationship with Stamets, Culber is expected to appear in the upcoming third season of Star Trek: Discovery.

What do you think of Cruz being featured on the cover of Entertainment Weekly’s Pride Month issue? Are you looking forward to seeing more of Culber and Stamets’ relationship in the next season of Star Trek: Discovery? Let us know what you think in the comments. Star Trek: Discovery will return for its third season of CBS All Access.