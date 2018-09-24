Star Trek: Enterprise Writers Reveal Season 5 Plans

If Star Trek: Enterprise hadn’t been canceled, it may have delved into an important event from Star Trek history.

While Brannon Braga admits now that the Star Trek: Enterprise finale was a poor send-off for the show, looking back he did believe that Star Trek going off the air for a time was for the best. “I thought it was time, it needed a break, it needed some time for people to want another show,” Braga said.

However, writer and science consultant Andre Bormanis was still hungry for more and revealed at Star Trek Las Vegas (via Trek Movie) that the show’s fifth season would have examined the changing relationship between the humans and Vulcans after the events of the show’s fourth season, showing it drifting more in the direction of things were in Star Trek: The Original Series, which was set 100 years later.

Braga added that the series could even have touched on the Romulan Wars that were first mentioned in Star Trek: The Original Series and that led to the creation of the border area known as “the neutral zone.”

“I’d hoped it’d go seven seasons, it was my first full-time staff writing job, it was a great opportunity, and I had a great time doing it, and wanted it to continue,” Bormanis said. “I quickly found out that the life of a TV writer is generally feast or famine. Star Trek was an amazing 12-year run for me.”

Star Trek: Discovery, the first new Star Trek television series since Star Trek: Enterprise went off the air, will debut on CBS and CBS All Access in September. Like Enterprise, Discovery is a prequel, though set only a decade prior to Star Trek: The Original Series.