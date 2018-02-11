‘Star Trek Fluxx’ Announced

Looney Labs has announced a new partnership with Gale Force Nine to produce two new variations on the card game Fluxx themed on the Star Trek franchise.

Star Trek: The Original Series and Star Trek: The Next Generation will each get its own version of Fluxx. The games will feature the most popular characters from each respective series, including Captain James T. Kirk in Star Trek: The Original Series Fluxx and Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation Fluxx.

More details about Star Trek: The Original Series Fluxx and Star Trek: The Next Generation Fluxx will be revealed at New York Toy Fair, which kicks off on February 17th.

“I’ve been watching Star Trek since 1972, when I was 9 years old, tuning into the animated series on Saturday morning,” Andrew Looney, CCO of Looney Labs and designer of Fluxx, says in a press release. “I’ve watched every series since, so it’s safe to say I’m a pretty big Star Trek fan. I’m VERY excited about working with the license!”

Star Trek: The Original Series Fluxx and Star Trek: The Next Generation Fluxx are both considered appropriate for 2-6 players ages 8 and up. Both games go on sale August 2nd.

Created in 1996, Fluxx is a card game in which the rules are constantly changing. It begins with players drawing one card and playing one card. Each card played changes the rules of the game, including how many cards to draw, how many cards to play, and even how the game ends and who wins. The game has sold over 3 million copies and has spun off several new versions, both licensed and unlicensed, including Chemistry Fluxx, Holiday Fluxx, Zombie Fluxx, and Batman Fluxx.

Star Trek: The Original Series Fluxx and Star Trek: The Next Generation Fluxx will be the first new Star Trek card games since Bandai discontinued work on the Star Trek Deck Building Game, although some are still playing the long out of print Star Trek Customizable Card Game. WizKids currently produces tabletop board games and collectible miniatures games with the Star Trek license, including Star Trek Frontiers, Star Trek HeroClix, and Star Trek: Attack Wing.