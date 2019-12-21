Star Trek to Introduce Mirror Universe Khan in 2020

Star Trek will continue to explore the Mirror Universe in 2020. IDW Publishing released its March 2020 solicitations earlier this week. The solicitations include two new Star Trek comic books. The first is Star Trek: Hell’s Mirror, which will introduce the Mirror Universe’s version of Khan Noonien Singh. Star Trek: Hell’s Mirror also sees writer J.M. DeMatteis returning to the Star Trek universe for the first time in 40 years. His last contribution to the Star Trek universe was writing the final issue of Marvel’s Star Trek series in 1982, “A Thousand Deaths.” He’s joined by artist Michael Dow Smith.

Mirror Khan has been referenced in two Star Trek: Mirror Universe novellas, The Worst of Both Worlds and Sorrows of Empire. This will be the first time he has appeared in a story. The solicitations text follows:

“Star Trek: Hell’s Mirror

J.M. DeMatteis (w) • Matthew Dow Smith (a & c)

Legendary writer J.M. DeMatteis returns to Star Trek for the first time in nearly 40 years! And it’ll be well worth the wait, as he tackles two of the franchise’s most popular concepts: Khan Noonien Singh and the Mirror Universe!

FC • 36 pages • $4.99

*Retailer incentives: Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by George Caltsoudas!”

Also shipping in March 2020 from IDW is Star Trek: Year Five #12. Concluding the first year of the series, Star Trek: Year Five #12 sees the creative team from the series’ debut issue — writers Jackson Lanzing & Collin Kelly and artist Stephen Thompson — reunited to revisit the cliffhanger that began the series: a gun pointed at the back of Capt. Kirk’s head as the Enterprise collapsed around him. Here’s the solicitation text:

“Star Trek: Year Five #12

Jackson Lanzing & Collin Kelly (w) • Stephen Thompson (a & c)

At last—the moment you’ve been waiting for since the first page of issue #1! With a villain revealed, a stranded crew, and a ship on a collision course with total destruction, Captain James T. Kirk will have to face the biggest challenge of his life on his own!

Written by showrunners Jackson Lanzing & Collin Kelly (Green Arrow, Nightwing, Gotham City Garage) this is a perfect jumping-on point before the second year of the series begins.

FC • 32 pages • $3.99

*Retailer incentives: Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by J.J. Lendl!”

Are you excited about Star Trek: Hell's Mirror and Star Trek: Year Five #12? Both issues go on sale in March.