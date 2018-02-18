‘Star Trek’: Khan Figure by Quantum Mechanix is Ready to Take Control of the Enterprise

Star Trek fans can now add the franchise’s greatest villain to their personal collections.

Sideshow and Quantum Mechanix have revealed the 1:6 scale Khan figure based on the villain’s appearance as played by Ricardo Montalban in the classic Star Trek: The Orignal Series episode “Space Seed.”

The figure is now available to order on Sideshow website. Here’s the description from the website:

Captain Kirk’s arch nemesis joins the Quantum Mechanix line of sixth scale collectible figures from Star Trek™: The Original Series. Khan Noonien Singh from the classic episode “Space Seed” was the genetically-engineered superhuman that nearly took over Earth in the late 20th century. This figure represents Khan in his red military uniform worn as he tried to take command of the Enterprise.

Standing approximately 12 inches tall, every element, from the gold collar insignia to his custom black boots, is authentically reproduced. The original portrait sculpt of Ricardo Montalban as Khan has an authentic, hand-painted likeness. Khan comes with a phaser 2 crushed by his superhuman strength and the engineering rod used by Kirk to subdue Khan.

This fine collectible figure is a perfect rendition of everyone’s favorite despotic superhuman and a great addition to your Star Trek 1:6 scale figure collection.

The Khan figure includes a fully-articulated body with more than 30 points of articulation that stands about 30 cm tall. The figure is hand-painted to create a realistic likeness of Montalban’s Khan. It also comes with an authentic recreation of Khan’s red jumpsuit with gold accents and equally authentic boots.

The Khan figure includes several accessories, such as a crushed phaser like the one Khan took from Kirk and crushed in his bare hands, an engineering rod like the one Kirk used to subdue Khan, a Star Trek delta symbol display base for posing and display, and specialty hands so that Khan can be posed crushing the phaser or holding the engineering rod.

You can take a look at the preview photos of the figure in the attached gallery. Khan is priced at $149.95 and is available now.

